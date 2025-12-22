60 Minutes, SNL, One Piece/Chopper & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, December 22nd, 2025:

60 Minutes Correspondent: Pulling Trump Segment Was "Political" Move

60 Minutes Pulls Segment Critical of Trump: Set for "Future Broadcast"

SNL Cut For Time: Espresso Martini Defense; Last Stop Christmas Shop

The Beauty Key Art Poster: They're Burning For Each Other

Bridgerton Season 4: "12 Days" Spotlights Colin & Penelope Bridgerton

Rob Reiner: Scenes From a Life Preview: CBS News Tribute Airs Tonight

AEW Collision Holiday Bash: Unhappy Holidays from Tony Khan

AEW Dominates Sports Illustrated Awards, Promptly Gloats About It

The Road Ends at "Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN": Our Finale Preview

One Piece Season 2 Teaser Introduces Chopper's Global Voice Cast

SNL Does Right by Bowen Yang, Ends 2025 on Strong Note: Review

SNL Cast, Ariana Grande, Cher Honor Bowen Yang on His Final Night

Doctor Who: Sorry, But UNIT Has Never Been Cool (And For Good Reason)

