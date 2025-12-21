SNL, Punisher/Daredevil, Bridgerton & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, The Vampire Lestat, Daredevil: Born Again, Bridgerton, My Hero Academia, Stranger Things 5, and more!

Article Summary SNL returns with Finn Wolfhard & A$AP Rocky on Jan. 17th, plus Bowen Yang addresses his heartfelt departure.

Daredevil: Born Again leaves questions about a possible Punisher appearance; Stranger Things 5 adds Linda Hamilton.

Bridgerton showrunner hints at major season 4 clues, including a "bathtub" moment.

The Vampire Lestat, My Hero Academia special episode, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds updates are also in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, December 21st, 2025:

SNL Season 51 Returns Jan. 17th with Finn Wolfhard, A$AP Rocky

SNL 51: Michael Che Blindsides Colin Jost with Brutal "Joke Swap"

SNL Cold Open: Trump Talks "Arctic Immigrants," Epstein Files & More

The Vampire Lestat Songs "Incredible": Jones on Music Being Big Factor

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Mount Confirms Series Wrap: "Pike Out"

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: Is the Punisher Appearing or Not?

SNL Pregame: In Honor of Bowen Yang, Here's Our "Desert Island" Sketch

Man of Tomorrow: Lars Eidinger Officially Joins The Cast As Brainiac

Svengoolie Preview: The Brides of Dracula/Sharktopus Double Feature

AEW Collision Holiday Bash Preview: Early Start Time Today

WWE SmackDown Delivers Capitalist Tables, Shovels, and Home Invasions

PowerWash Simulator 2 Announces Adventure Time Pack

Bridgerton Showrunner Drops Season 4 Clues: "Can I Say 'Bathtub'?"

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025: Georgia Tech & BYU Get Sprinkled for the Big Game

SNL Star Bowen Yang Addresses His Departure in Heartfelt Post

Supergirl Wishes Her Cousin Happy Holidays In New Promotional Art

My Hero Academia Special Epilogue Episode "More" Now In Production

Stranger Things 5: Linda Hamilton Weighed Retiring Before Joining Cast

The Vampire Lestat, SNL/Yang, The White Lotus: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Beat the Reaper: Will Poulter to Lead Apple TV Thriller Adaptation

