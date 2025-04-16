Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Emmys, nate bargatze

77th Emmy Awards Taps Comedian Nate Bargatze as Ceremony Host

Comedian Nate Bargatze has been tapped to host CBS and The Television Academy's 77th Emmy Awards, set for Sunday, September 14th.

Okay, CBS and The Television Academy. You have our attention. Though we have some time to go before the 77th Emmy Awards hits the network's and Paramount+ screens on Sunday, September 14th (8:00-11:00 pm ET/5:00-8:00 pm PT), knowing that comedian Nate Bargatze will be hosting live coast to coast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles already has us psyched for what's to come. "It's a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show, and I'm beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world," shared Bargatze. Television Academy chair Cris Abrego added, "Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe. We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year's Emmy telecast."

The Grammy-nominated comedian, author, podcaster, actor, director, and producer continues selling out shows and breaking venue attendance records around the globe. More than 1.2 million tickets were sold in 2024, making him the top-earning comedian in the world,, according to Pollstar. On the big screen, Bargatze will soon star in the family-friendly comedy The Breadwinner for TriStar Pictures, which he is also executive producing. Personally, we're hoping for another Saturday Night Live hosting gig from Bargatze because his first two were modern SNL classics.

But before we get to the Emmys, there's the very important matter of nominees. The Television Academy will announce them on Tuesday, July 15, with the streaming announcements going live at 8:30 a.m. PT on Emmys.com. In addition, the 77th Emmy Awards will be preceded by the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, with those ceremonies also produced by the Television Academy and on tap to go down on Saturday, September 6th, and Sunday, September 7th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!