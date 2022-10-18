8 Highlights from Last Night's WWE Raw Including the Return of JBL

Another WWE Raw is in the record books. Though Triple H wasn't there to run the show thanks to COVID, The Road Dogg carried the torch and delivered a watchable show. A new editorial mandate here at Bleeding Cool demands that writers produce a certain number of listicles each week, so here's the recap of last night's WWE Raw… disgusted as 8 Highlights from WWE Raw Including the Return of JBL.

1. Bobby Lashley brawls with Brock Lesnar to open WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are going to have a match, but they're not going to have it for free on WWE Raw, dammit! The two brawled to kick off Raw, with Lesnar getting put through the announce table. When will they finally get in the ring? In Saudi Arabia, of course.

2. The OC win their first match back on WWE Raw

The OC picked up a win over Alpha Academy, their first since returning to WWE. After the match, Judgment Day came out to talk trash and A Styles challenged Dominik Mysterio to a match.

3. Mustafa Ali fights with Seth Rollins

Mustafa Ali interrupted a Seth Rollins promo to demand a shot at the United States Championship. It turned to fisticuffs. Rollins got the upper hand.

4. Damage Ctrl beat Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair on WWE Raw

World champions inserted into random tag team matches and losing? Are we sure Vince McMahon isn't still in charge here?

5. JBL Returns to WWE Raw with Baron Corbin

JBL was on Raw last night to put over Baron Corbin. This led to a match with Dolph Ziggler, so we changed the channel.

6. Dominik Mysterio beats AJ Styles on WWE Raw

The war between factions led by former Bullet Club members continues. Now all we need is for Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks to show up (hey, they aren't doing anything in AEW right now).

7. The Miz avoids a match with Dexter Lumis

The Miz spent the night trying to avoid facing Dexter Lumis in a match, probably because Lumis is a creepy stalker who molested him (in kayfabe). He succeeded eventually.

8. Seth Rollins Retains the United States Championship in the WWE Raw main event

Seth Rollins defended the US Championship against Matt Riddle in a match which for some reason had Elias at ringside. Elias accidentally cost Riddle the match. Rollins beat down Elias and then brawled with Mustafa Ali as Raw went off the air.

There was a lot of promotion last night for tonight's episode of NXT, which is no surprise since it's going head-to-head with AEW tonight. Wouldn't Triple H love to finally get a win over AEW? It probably won't happen, but you never know, especially with the bad luck AEW has had recently.

The show was alright. Haitch has established momentum and, while it could stand to be shorter, WWE Raw is no longer complete torture to watch. Sometimes, it's even entertaining.

