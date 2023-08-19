Posted in: Amazon Studios, streaming, TV | Tagged: A League of Their Own, Abbi Jacobson, amazon, prime video

A League of Their Own: Jacobson Not Buying SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strike Blame

A League of Their Own: Abbi Jacobson says blaming the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes for the series being canceled is "bulls**t and cowardly."

After securing a green light for an abbreviated, four-episode second and final season earlier this year, fans of Will Graham & Abbi Jacobson's A League of Their Own were hit with some harsh news on Friday. That's when reports hit that the streaming series had its Season 2 green light rescinded by Prime Video (as was the case with The Peripheral earlier that same day). According to sources, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes (exacerbated by the AMPTP's delay in returning to the negotiating table) was the reason given for the decision – a reason that Jacobson calls "bullshit and cowardly."

"What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today," Jacobson wrote in their Instagram post. "To blame this cancellation on the strike is bullshit and cowardly. But this post isn't about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today. This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers, and crew. A show I'm so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value. Thank you for watching," Jacobson continued – ending with, "To the five" and a heart – here's a look:

The streaming series cast includes Jacobson as Carson, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Chanté Adams as Max, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

Amazon's "A League of Their Own" evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.

