Adam Page Beats Jon Moxley in Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution In an on-the-nose ending, Hangman Adam Page made Jon Moxley tap out by hanging him from the ropes with a chain at AEW Revolution.

Hangman Adam Page prevailed over Jon Moxley in a bloody Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution. Even more notably, Page won not by knocking Moxley out, but by forcing him to tap. It's fair to say that Page has fully regained any momentum lost when he dropped the AEW World Championship last year, and The Chadster is just so cheesed off about what that means for The Chadster's hero, CM Punk. The Cahdster is your guide to AEW Revolution tonight, so read on!

The story so far: not only did Hangman Adam Page fail to defeat Jon Moxley when they fought last year, but he suffered a concussion in the process. In The Chadster's opinion, Page should have probably quit wrestling then and there, or at least until his AEW contract is up and he can go to WWE. Instead, he came back and got revenge on Moxley in a follow-up match. But Moxley won the next match after that. Now, they will settle things once and for all in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution. The Chadster is really dreading this match because it has the potential to push Page to the next level, which is the last thing AEW needs. Jon Moxley has been the MVP of AEW since day one, which is so disrespectful to WWE, and The Chadster can't understand why Moxley would want to be in AEW putting over Hangman Adam Page in this match rather than in WWE where he could be putting over someone like Otis or Baron Corbin instead, but obviously Jon Moxley doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

The Chadster wrote that earlier today as part of his preview of AEW Revolution, but a match like this has to be seen to be believed, and to see just how far Tony Khan is willing to go in his quest to personally torture The Cahdster just for loving WWE. Jon Moxley get coated in blood on a regular match on AEW Dynamite, so a Texas Death Match was always going to be something special with Moxley involved.

In a Texas Death Match, not only does anything go, but the match ends when one competitor is unable to answer a ten c ount after taking a big move. This kind of variety helps a four-hour PPV stay fresh, which is a really underhanded tactic by Tony Khan to make the show seem to fly by.Within five minutes, both men were covered in blood during this match. Here is a list of the weapons used during this match: bardbed wire, a fork, multiple chairs, barbed-wire-covered boards, a barbed-wire-covered chair, two barbed-wire-covered chairs set up next to each other for powerbombing Moxley through, the barbed-wire-wrapped moonsaulting torso of Hangman Adam Page, two bricks, a chain, a barbed-wire-covered board suspended between two chairs, and a chain used as a literal hangman rope.

One move that really cheesed The Chadster off was when Moxley avoided a Buckshot Lariat, hit the Death Rider on Page, and then hit a stomp on Page's head propped on top of a brick. The Chadster was absolutely disgusted that Moxley would disrespect his former partner Seth Rollins in this way. Disgusted, but not surprised, since Moxley literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back when he joined AEW in the first place.

Shockingly, Page won by getting Moxley to tap out when Page had Moxley hung with the chain over the rope, finally becoming his namesake. The win is a huge one for Page, who not only beat Moxley in the blowoff match of their feud, but did it in a signature match style for Moxley. Now Page is back as AEW's top babyface, which will only prolong Tony Khan's campaign of bullying against WWE and The Chadster. Auugh man! So unfair!

