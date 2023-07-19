Posted in: Adult Swim, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, Rick and Morty, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, primal, rick and morty, sdcc, smiling friends

Adult Swim Fest/SDCC Preview: Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends & More

Though Adult Swim Festival on the Green doesn't kick off until Thursday, we have images & video showing how the SDCC event is shaping up.

While we await word on what the final post-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes line-up will be for Adult Swim Festival on the Green, we had a chance to check out how things are looking with the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) event after yesterday's start. And while a number of things won't be in play until things kick off tomorrow, Bleeding Cool's very own Kaitlyn Booth & Jeremy Konrad were able to grab some images and video of how things are coming along – take a look:

Pop-Tarts is also sponsoring The Toasting Room: A Pop-Tarts Dining Experience, where fans can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu featuring a variety of iconic Pop-Tarts flavors and leave with special Pop-Tarts mementos – and no reservation is needed:

And if they're going to offer a free custom-pressed t-shirt, Kaitlyn & Jeremy didn't want to insult anybody, soooo…

And here's a look at a Meeseek from Rick and Morty offering Dee from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia a ritual dance in her honor:

And while it was still very much in its early stages (and adjusting its schedule after the changes that were announced that day), here's a look back at how things were going with Adult Swim Festival on the Green on Tuesday (with some Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, and other visuals already in play) from Bleeding Cool's Jimmy Leszczynski:

