Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim, Hulu "Animayhem": SDCC Updates

We've got an updated SDCC photo gallery of how things look with Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim Festival, and Hulu's "Animayhem."

Welcome back to Bleeding Cool's coverage of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 as we take a look at the activations & presentations that are being set up all around the convention center and beyond. For this go-around, we're looking at what Hulu's new "Animayhem" adult animation & anime hub has to offer, as well as the early stages of the Adult Swim Festival on the Green. But first… when it comes to AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, we know that AMC Networks is unleashing "The Street of Immortality" that includes a recreation of a New Orleans Main Street from the series (including locations like the Hotel Iberville and Nawlins Records). Taking place from Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22 (from 11 am-7 pm PT daily) at the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Hotel, here's where you can reserve a spot. What follows are some updated images on how everything is coming together – with these (and all images in the article) courtesy of Bleeding Cool's Jimmy Leszczynski:

Meanwhile, Hulu is bringing some seriously funny "Animayhem" to SDCC this year, with Hulu's adult animation & anime library hub set up from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, over at the Convention Center parking lot behind the convention center. And what shows can fans look forward to interacting with? How about Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons, Futurama, Archer, American Dad, The Great North, and Solar Opposites? We thought you would approve – just like we know you'd like to see how things are going with it:

And while it's still very much in its early stages (and adjusting its schedule after the changes that were announced earlier today), here's a look at how things are going with Adult Swim Festival on the Green (with some Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, and other visuals in play already):

