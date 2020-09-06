AEW All Out Results: Matt Hardy Beats Sammy Guevara- We Guess?

Well… The Casino Battle Royale was a little bit messy, and the next match at AEW All Out has the potential to be rough too. Matt Hardy is facing Sammy Guevara in a Last Man Standing match, and if Hardy loses, he leaves AEW. Which means, probably, that Sammy is gonna win. But who knows. AEW is live on PPV, and we're… only slightly behind in our coverage.

AEW All Out Results – Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara Last Man Standing

Matt Hardy waits for Sammy at the entrance to the Jaguars stadium, calling back to Stadium Stampede.

Sammy shows up… driving a golf cart. He wants to get revenge and chase Hardy!

But he crashes immediately. Hardy kicks his ass and brings him onto a scissor lift, then raises it up. He wants a Side Effect through a table, but instead… they both just kind of tumble off and through it. Matt gets the worst of it, looks like, landing at least partially on the concrete.

Matt and Aubrey Edwards sell that Matt may have a concussion or something.

Sammy brawls with Matt a little more, but a doctor comes out and stops the match.

Sammy comes to the ring as Hardy is walked elsewhere.

That was… weird. Not sure if it's a work or not, but I guess All Out continues. Oh, wait, Hardy is coming back out to the arena. The match restarts.

Hardy and Guevara brawl in the stands.

They brawl near a big metal scaffold near the side of the stage and of course climb up it.

Sammy gets knocked off and through the stage.

Edwards counts him out.

Okay, so there were… essentially two big spots in this match. I don't know if it was meant to be longer, if there was a real injury if the injury was worked… If it was real, why let Hardy come out? I dunno. This one fell flat.