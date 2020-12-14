AEW Channels Inner-Ralphie for TNT/TBS "A Christmas Story" Marathon

The fans voted online and now the results are in. When TNT and TBS' 24-hour A Christmas Story marathon kicks off its run on Thursday, December 24, it does so with a stable of some of AEW Wrestling's best ready to offer their take on some of the more iconic scenes from the holiday classic.

With narration and stage direction read by AEW announcers Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone, the stars set to shine include MJF as Ralphie; Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker; Chris Jericho as Santa Claus; Eddie Kingston as Schwartz; Scorpio Sky as Randy; Ortiz as Flick; Dr. Britt Baker as Miss Shields; Ricky Starks as Farkus; Allie as Dill; Frankie Kazarian as the Elf; and Luchasaurus as the Freight Man.

Airing as interstitials during the December 24-25 marathon as well as online at TNT.tv and TNT's YouTube page, the scenes that are ripe for re-enacting include Ralphie's cringe-worthy Santa Claus visit, the pink bunny suit bit and the unforgettable 'Triple Dog Dare You" and leg lamp moments. Even better? All of the holiday festivities aren't just for everyone to have some fun with but they're also for a good cause.

Starting on Wednesday, December 23 (the same day AEW Dynamite airs its special "Holiday Bash" episode, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT- after TNT's NBC game), fans can head on over to AEWCares.com to donate to KultureCity– the nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility for those with autism, PTSD, anxiety, and other sensory ailments.

AEW Wrestling was founded by CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class male and female wrestlers that is injecting new spirit, freshness, and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was the sold-out Double or Nothing PPV in Las Vegas in May 2019.

AEW began airing its weekly show on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The show, AEW Dynamite, is Wednesday's No. 1 wrestling show and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. AEW's multi-platform content also includes AEW Dark, a weekly pro-wrestling YouTube series, Being the Elite a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series co-produced with WarnerMedia.