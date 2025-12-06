Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: Continental Classic Heats Up at GalaxyCon

El Presidente previews tonight's AEW Collision from GalaxyCon with Continental Classic action, a Mercedes Moné defense, and Ricochet's open challenge!

Article Summary Comrades! AEW Collision invades GalaxyCon with Continental Classic Blue League matches hotter than my election results!

Mercedes Moné defends the TBS Title, while Ricochet issues an open challenge like a true people's champion!

Moxley battles Takeshita in a bout with more tension than my last CIA coup attempt—viva la wrestling lucha!

Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, and Swerve Strickland all appear, bringing star power worthy of a dictatorship summit!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury skybox at GalaxyCon, where I have been attempting to trade state secrets for limited edition Funko Pops! And let me tell you, the CIA agents dressed as stormtroopers are not making it easy! But enough about my weekend plans – we have AEW Collision to discuss, and what a show Tony Khan has lined up for us tonight!

AEW Collision comes to you live from Columbus, Ohio at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, and comrades, this is not just any Collision – this is AEW Collision FROM A COMIC CONVENTION! You know, my good friend Kim Jong-un once told me over a game of Dungeons & Dragons that the only thing better than professional wrestling is professional wrestling surrounded by people in cosplay. He was dressed as Sailor Moon at the time, so I took his word for it!

The Continental Classic Blue League is heating up faster than the time Fidel Castro and I got into an argument about who had the better finishing move! Tonight on AEW Collision, we have THREE Blue League matches that will determine the future of this glorious tournament. Leading the pack is Claudio Castagnoli with six points – a perfect record that even my election results would envy! He faces Máscara Dorada, who is still looking for his first points. Comrades, this is like watching capitalism face socialism – one is undefeated and thriving, the other is struggling but has the heart of the people!

But the real main event energy comes from Jon Moxley versus IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita! Both men sit at three points, and Moxley is looking to bounce back after his loss to Castagnoli on AEW Dynamite. You know, comrades, Moxley reminds me of the time the CIA tried to overthrow me for the seventeenth time – beaten down but never out! However, Takeshita has never defeated Moxley in their previous three encounters. That is what we call in the dictatorship business "psychological warfare," and it is very effective!

And then we have Orange Cassidy versus Roderick Strong – two men with zero points fighting for their tournament lives! As the TNT Champion Mark Briscoe pointed out, somebody HAS to win this match. It's like when I run for re-election – technically there are other candidates, but the outcome is always the same! The drama here is that Strong has rejected the Conglomeration despite being "Conglomeration-adjacent," which is the wrestling equivalent of claiming you're not socialist while enjoying all the benefits of socialized healthcare!

But wait, comrades, there is more! Mercedes Moné defends the TBS Championship against Leila Grey tonight on AEW Collision following a confrontation last night at ROH Final Battle! The CEO faces a member of SkyFlight after losing her ROH Women's World TV Championship last night. You see, this is what happens when you try to hold too many championships at once – I learned this lesson when I tried to simultaneously be President, Supreme Military Commander, Chief Economic Advisor, and winner of "Dancing with the Dictators." It's simply too much!

And speaking of defending championships, Ricochet is putting the AEW National Championship on the line for the SECOND night in a row! After defeating Dalton Castle at ROH Final Battle, he issues an open challenge tonight on AEW Collision. This is the kind of fighting champion spirit that would make Che Guevara proud! Though Che was terrible at pro wrestling – he kept trying to start actual revolutions in the middle of his matches.

We also get a sitdown interview with Tony Schiavone featuring the Timeless Love Bombs and Babes of Wrath before their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament final! Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Willow Nightingale all in one segment? Comrades, this is more star power than the time I attended a dictators' summit and Nicolae Ceaușescu showed up dressed as a Jedi!

And finally, Swerve Strickland will be live on AEW Collision! The last time we saw Swerve, he was standing with Hangman Adam Page against The Opps. You know, "The Opps" sounds like what I call the CIA, except The Opps are actually competent at their jobs!

AEW Collision airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT from GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio! So grab your replica championship belts, put on your best cosplay (I will be dressed as a democratically-elected leader), and join El Presidente for what promises to be a glorious night of socialist wrestling action!

Viva la Continental Classic! Viva AEW Collision! And viva la revolución… of professional wrestling at comic conventions!

