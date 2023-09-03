Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, cm punk, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision: The Greatest Week in the History of AEW? Please!

Auughh man! So unfair! Check out The Chadster's unfiltered take on Tony Khan's ridiculous wrestling spectacle, AEW Collision, last night. 😡🤬

😖😖 The Chadster here, greeting one and all once again on the eve of a dreadfully offensive spectacle pummeling the senses, if last night's AEW Collision is any indication. Tony Khan's version of wrestling, devoid of any regard for tradition, good taste, or The Chadster's wellbeing, was on full display. And to think, Tony Khan had the audacity to stand in that ring while addressing the Chicago crowd about firing CM Punk and declare this "the greatest week in the history of AEW." Is he kidding The Chadster?! Sure, AEW may have broken the all-time attendance record for a wrestling show last week with All In at Wembley Stadium, but the entire thing was overshadowed by Punk getting into a fight with Jungle Boy backstage and then a week of drama before he was fired. And this is the second time in two years Punk has tried (and unfortunately failed) to destroy AEW, though he did completely ruin its momentum. The audacity to call this the greatest week ever was clearly an attempt to needle The Chadster and prevent him enjoying last night's WWE Payback, which, by the way, Tony Khan was disrespectfully competing against, The Chadster might add. 😡😤

And that's snot all. In an utterly biased and dastardly cheap shot targeted right at The Chadster, the crowd at the United Center displayed a heinous show of hypocrisy. They managed to suppress their CM Punk chants, a respect not extended to WWE all those years ago when Punk abandoned ship. The audacity! 😵🤬

The overt contempt for WWE was just oozing from the show like Tony Khan's sweat when he's thinking about ways to tick off The Chadster. Just take the spectacle of former WWE talent like "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson now baiting "Absolute" Ricky Starks, and the blatant disregard for any sense of loyalty. One could almost hear the familiar, painful sound of a knife being plunged into Vince McMahon's back. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, another WWE Legend, turned an oblivious collaborator in this blatant betrayal. Starks wanted to challenge Steamboat to a strap match, but Steamboat gave the contract to Danielson on the pretext that both are dragons. The Chadster can't believe Steamboat and Danielson would do this to WWE. 🥺💔

And then there was also the impudence of FTR Bald and Jay White, making a brutal mockery out of the noble art of wrestling with their relentless aggression. Where is the grace, the finesse, the timing that only a knowledgeable enthusiast like The Chadster can appreciate? The nerve of these guys, thinking they can understand a single thing about the wrestling business! And Tony Khan, perhaps the biggest culprit, sanctioning such raw brutality. And for the Young Bucks to show up after the match to try to save FTR from a Bullet Club beatdown? Obviously this was just rubbing CM Punk's failure in he and The Chadster's face. 😠😡

The trios tag match with The Outcasts against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Hikaru Shida, and TBS Champ Kris Statlander was another low point from this evening. Saraya just casually spraying Baker in the eyes felt like a direct assault on all the hard work Vince McMahon has put into creating rules and regulations for wrestling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😩😫

Also on AEW Collision, Aussie Open beat Nick Wayne and Kommander, and after the match, Wayne had some drama with Darby Allin because Allin forgave AR Fox for betraying him and assaulting Wayne. Allin tried to explain himself, saying that he had a falling out with Wayne's dead father and that the regret over that is why he made up with AR Fox. This kind of emotion has no place on a wrestling show. 🙄🚫

The Acclaimed and that traitor Billy Gunn managed to hold onto the Trios Championships in a match against the former members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, of course engaging in highly disrespectful shenanigans that have no place in wrestling. 🙅💢

An appearance on AEW Collision from NBA legend Dennis Rodman was the icing on the proverbial cake of disrespect. Rodman, a former WCW wrestler who is therefore betraying WWE since WWE owns the rights to the defunct WCW, appeared in the United Center, only for Jeff Jarrett to try to get him to join his team. Rodman ended up slamming Satnam Singh and this somehow led to a match between Jarrett's team and The Acclaimed at tonight's PPV. How does any of this make sense?! 🤨💔

Auughh man… The Chadster can't help but squirm uncomfortably thinking about the rampant glorification of brutality on AEW Collision last night, especially the squash match by Powerhouse Hobbs that ended with a confrontation with Miro ahead of their match at AEW All Out. The pride, the glory, the prestige that comes with being a part of a main event was ruthlessly stripped away in a matter of minutes. Woefully lacking in decorum and respect for the wrestling industry, it only served as an infuriating validation of The Chadster's dedicated stand against AEW. 🤬😤

The one bright spot of all of this is that after watching AEW Collision last night, instead of having. a nightmare where The Chadster is chased by Tony Khan last night, like usual, instead, The Chadster dreamt of CM Punk, who made a special visit to The Chadster's slumber following his unceremonious firing from AEW. With Punk gone and unable to try to destroy the company from the inside, Punk, a glowing, ghost-like figure like the dead Jedis from Star Wars, implored The Chadster to defeat Tony Khan with unbiased journalism. The Chadster takes this mission very seriously The Chadster's life may be tainted by this never-ending battle where Tony Khan attacks everything The Chadster holds sacred. But armed with the power of words, The Chadster is prepared to meet Tony Khan's ceaseless attempts to ruin the wrestling industry head-on. 😓😔

Pondering the ramifications of AEW Collision and all the atrocities The Chadster has been made to bear, CM Punk's habitual autumnal return only makes one cringe in anticipation. Frankly, The Chadster simply can't fathom what stunt he'll pull next summer. Will he sneak backstage under the pretext of visiting FTR Bald and then slap Darby Allin in the face? Will he show up outside the arena with a bullhorn and cut shoot promos against Britt Baker? Whatever it is, The Chadster prays that third time's actually the charm and puts an end to AEW for good. Nice try, CM Punk. The Chadster appreciates you, even if you came up short in the end. 😖💔

