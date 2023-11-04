Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Will Try, But Fail, To Overshadow WWE Crown Jewel

Tony Khan's AEW Collision dares to take on WWE's Crown Jewel tonight! Read why AEW's move is not just misguided, but disrespectful! 😡

🤬 Oh, heck no! The Chadster simply can't believe what's happening! Tony Khan's little pet project, AEW Collision, is running an episode tonight, the same day as WWE's monumental Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

Naturally, the Chadster has to question the motives behind this infuriating schedule overlap. It couldn't be a coincidence now, could it? Mmm… Nope! 😒 In fact, it's clear as day to The Chadster that it's another of Khan's pathetic attempts to outshine WWE, not understanding the essence of competition or respect for the industry! 🙄 Tony, It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😕

Check out the *lightweights* on AEW Collision's card tonight: 👀 AEW World Trios Champs The Acclaimed are having their 69 Day Championship Celebration! 🥳 (Can you imagine the debauchery? 🤮) Swerve Strickland is set to face AR Fox, Willow Nightingale takes on Emi Sakura, Darby Allin confronts the "MurderHawk Monster" Lance Archer, and there's an 8-Man Tag Match involving FTR, Rush, & Preston Vance against AEW World Tag Champs Ricky Starks & Big Bill, and ROH 6-Man Champs Gates of Agony. 🥱

Compare that lineup to Crown Jewel's utterly stacked card! We've got the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight, the World Heavyweight Championship Match featuring Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre, and even John Cena taking on Solo Sikoa for an explosive showdown. 💥 Plus, the Women's World Championship Fatal 5-Way Match with Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark and Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul, and Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest are all must-watch bouts! Can hardly wait! 🤩

The Chadster nearly choked on his morning White Claw seltzer looking at this infuriating schedule overlap! 😵 The audacity to try and compete with WWE's show on an epic night like this! Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. It feels like Tony Khan is literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back! Shame on you, Tony! 😤

Fellow wrestling fans, don't let AEW's cheap tactics alter your viewing habits! The Chadster implores you to choose quality over quantity and tune into Crown Jewel tonight. 📺 👀 And, while you're waiting, how about you check out The Chadster's unbiased preview of Crown Jewel? It's a great way to get hyped for the event and reminds one why WWE is the cornerstone of our beloved wrestling universe. 💪💯 So, despite Khan's best (or worst) efforts, here's another day in wrestling where WWE reigns supreme. 💖✌️

