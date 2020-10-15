AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT Ratings Show Kids Love Fox News, Apparently

AEW Dynamite once again scored higher viewership overall and in the 18-49 demo. However, AEW actually fell in 18-49 from last week and failed to make the top 10, coming in at number 15 on the top 150 cable rankings as provided by Showbuzz Daily. On the other hand, WWE NXT saw a slight rise in overall and 18-49, but the show was ranked #51, failing to get in the top 50 shows.

AEW Dynamite Gains Viewers But Loses to Cable News

In total viewership, AEW Dynamite rose from 753,000 viewers last week to 826,000 this week. Last week saw unusually low viewership due to the vice presidential debate and baseball, so a rise in viewership was expected for both Dynamite and NXT. This week, there was just a baseball game to compete for those viewers, but viewers, including younger viewers, still turned into cable news, mostly Fox. And in the 18-49 demo, Dynamite took another hit this week, dropping from .31 to .30. You wouldn't think that so many younger people would be tuning into Fox News to hear Hunter Biden conspiracies, but who knows? Maybe it was The Masked Singer on network TV? In any case, Fox took 7 of the top ten ranking slots, with only baseball and Real Housewives offering any competition.

WWE NXT Shows Growth And; You Know What, I'll Take It

NXT also saw a slight boost in viewership this week, but much more modest, going from 639,000 viewers to 651,000. In the 18-49 demographic, NXT gained from .16 to .17. Technically, AEW Dynamite beat WWE NXT in both overall viewership and the demo, but since NXT is the only one to gain in the demo, I'm gonna call it a victory for NXT. Suck it, AEW marks!

