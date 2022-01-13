AEW Dynamite: Brody King Makes AEW Debut with Malakai Black

Brody King made his AEW debut on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, joining Malakai Black's House of Black stable as Black has been teasing for weeks and helping Black fend off an assault by Penta El Zero Miedo and the Varsity Blonds. The North Carolina crowd was very pleased to see King, which really aggravated The Chadster. Like AEW needs even more wrestlers to make its fans happy? Come on! Enough is enough!

Black appeared to attack Penta after the latter won a singles match with Matt Hardy on AEW Dynamite. The Varsity Blonds, who have been feuding with Black since Black spit goo in the eye of Julia Hart, showed up to help Penta and seek some revenge, but Black just laughed at the 3-on-1 assault before the lights went out and King appeared, turning the tables and uniting with Black as The Kings of the Black Throne.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Kings of the Black Throne have Arrived in AEW | AEW Dynamite, 1/12/22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEG5vfDVr3Y)

The Chadster was extremely upset when King appeared. All of those recently-fired WWE talents and AEW chose to sign a former ROH star instead? That's just so disrespectful to WWE and proves that Tony Khan doesn't understand anything about the wrestling business.

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy went on to form an alliance with Andrade El Ídolo, which isn't a surprise considering AEW is so much in favor of collusion like they collude with other promotions to bully The Chadster's beloved WWE.

Also on AEW Dynamite last night, Serena Deeb took her feud with Hikaru Shida to the next level, assaulting Shida with a kendo stick and trying to break her leg.

These two are really creating quite a rivalry in the AEW Women's Division, and personally, The Chadster thinks that's just so unfair! Hasn't AEW gotten the memo about women's wrestling from Johnny Ace? Quality wrestling and engaging rivalries are out, and divas are in! Even the Bella Twins are coming back. But The Chadster doesn't expect Tony Khan to understand anything about any of that. All Tony Khan cares about is continuing to ruin The Chadster's life, a goal he successfully accomplished on AEW Dynamite last night. Auughh man!

