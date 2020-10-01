AEW Dynamite – Cody Agrees to a Dog Collar Match with Brodie Lee

In the first hour of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin takes on Ricky Starks, Cody responds to Brodie Lee, SCU takes on FTR, and Tony Schiavone finally gets what he deserves at the hands of the Young Bucks! Welcome to part one of Bleeding Cool's AEW Dynamite report, where we watch wrestling, so you don't have to!

AEW Dynamite Report for September 30th, 2020 Part 1

Dynamite opens with some pyro. Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary. No, Tony Schiavone? I hope he's alright. Ricky Starks comes to the ring. A Darby Allin video plays in which rapper JPEGMafia talks trash about Starks. Then Allin comes out.

Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks

This is a great opening match for Dynamite. Starks and Allin hate each other, so this match on its own has some build, but it's also itself building toward the big six-man that had to be postponed when Lance Archer contracted COVID-19.

Will Hobbs and Brian Cage come out and brawl on the stage briefly during the match.

Darby Allin wins with a Coffin Drop.

JR tells us that Tony Schiavone isn't here because he's trying to get an interview with FTR. Ah, okay. Commentary runs through the card, which looks great as usual. Then Cody comes out. Well, eventually. His entrance takes a long time. So long, Dynamite takes a commercial break.

After the break, Dasha is in the ring with Cody. Cody says Al Snow once told him, you'll always wrestle hurt, but never wrestle injured. But Cody says, what if the injury transcends the physical and is to the spirit instead? Pre-pandemic, wrestlers shake hands all the time, and it's incorrectly chalked up as respect, but that's not why they shake hands. They shake hands because they need each other. It's you vs. somebody else. So, Cody says, imagine his shame when he lost the TNT title in three minutes and then got the call from Hollywood and jumped at it. He talks about filming his show with celebrity judges but dwelling on his loss.

But, Dasha says, hoping to move this thing along since Dynamite is like halfway over by now, that now he's back. Cody says while he was gone, his ear has been to the ground, and he's heard people talking about being the future or being the ace. He'd love to say that distinction belongs to him, but it can only belong to one of three people: Hikaru Shida, Jon Moxley, or "the man carrying the ace belt himself, Brodie Lee."

Dasha asks if Cody will fight Lee in a dog collar match. Cody says the optics in wrestling are important. The optics of a match that unsafe, bloody, and violent, as the executive vice president of the company, Cody's answer is no. Oooooh, is that a heel turn? Cody walks away but stops at the top of the ramp. He comes back and says, "no as in no regrets, no as in no looking back" and accepts the challenge for next week on Dynamite.

Brodie Lee comes out, and they start brawling. Officials and roster members come out the break up the brawl. There are two dozen men in the ring. Folks, this could be a super-spreader event. Brandi Rhodes runs out and does a flipping senton off the top ropes onto the Dark Order. Anna Jay attacks Brandi. Now a bunch of women come out to break it up. Nyla Rose, for some reason, attacks KiLynn King during all of this. It's anarchy! Chaos! But still more orderly than the presidential debate this week.

Lee and Cody go at it a few more times as pretty much everyone who works for AEW is out there now. Eventually, it gets broken up. JR and Taz talk about how violent dog collar matches are.

Tony Schiavone interviews FTR and Tully Blanchard. Cash Wheeler says they did the Best Friends a favor last week by not fighting those "glorified backyarders" and "participation trophy guys" when they were still hurt from the previous week. But SCU are the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champs, so FTR has to beat them. Tony asks what about the Young Bucks. Dax Harwood says the Bucks have blown every chance they had at the AEW Tag Team Champions. He says if the match is based on Dave Meltzer loving it, then they deserve one. But otherwise, they don't.

Matt Jackson superkicks Tony out of nowhere–he apologizes and leaves. FTR talks some trash. Poor Tony.

Dasha is backstage with SCU now. Scorpio Sky says opportunity has knocked on their door, so they're getting SCU back together. Sky and Kazarian are the ones wrestling. Christopher Daniels is in street clothes. They pass Shawn Spears on their way out to the ring. He wishes them good luck. Will they need it? Find out in part two of our AEW Dynamite report. After a set of commercials, Hangman Page joins the commentary team with a glass of whiskey to watch the tag title match.

SCU vs. FTR – AEW Tag Team Championship Match

We've heard Kenny Omega on commentary a few times recently, and he's been talking about how he's done being on a team with Page and plans to focus on his singles career. But Hangman doesn't seem to be getting the hint. He still considers himself and Kenny a part of the tag division, which is why he's out here watching this match. Awkward!

FTR take their heel tactics to a new level during this match. While the ref isn't looking. Cash Wheeler pretends that Daniels tripped him and gets the ref to send Daniels backstage. Now SCU have no backup, but FTR has Tully Blanchard.

This match is almost as good as Hangman Page is wasted.

FTR wins when Wheeler reverses a suplex to a crossbody, Tully holds Kazarian's feet, and Harwood holds Tully.

After the match, Exalibur announces Jungle Boy, Rey Fenix, and Kenny Omega as participating in a tournament to decide the number one contender for the AEW Championship at Full Gear. Page takes this pretty hard and leaves. So does Dynamite… to commercials. And so do we… to part two of this AEW Dynamite report.

