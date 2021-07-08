AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 1 Preview

With AEW Dymamite: Road Rager in the record books and AEW's post-pandemic tour officially underway, Dynamite comes to the H-E-B Center in Austin, Texas for Fyter Fest Night 1 next week. The show features a loaded card with Jon Moxley defending the IWGP United States Championship against Machine Karl Anderson, a coffin match between Darby Allin and Ethan Page, and more.

Below, check out the full lineup for Fyter Fest #1 in a photo gallery of match graphics courtesy of Fite TV's twitter.

Tickets for Fyter Fest Night 1 are already sold out, but you can still get tickets for the following week's show, which will be Night 2. AEW Dynamite airs at 8PM Eastern, 7 Central on TNT.