AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 1 Preview: Old Jokes Never Die

AEW Dynamite this week is another special episode, the first night of a two-week Fyter Fest event, and The Chadster is extremely cheesed off about it. Fyter Fest is one of those events that really gets under The Chadster's skin, bringing up all kinds of bad memories. The Chadster remembers the first Fyter Fest, back in 2019. At that time, AEW Dynamite hadn't debuted on TNT yet, and most people were pretty sure that Dynamite would have hard time even competing with The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT. The Chadster wasn't yet fully sexually impotent at that time. Yes, The Chadster was a little sexually impotent, because AEW had already held the first Double or Nothing PPV and they had already announced their TV deal, but The Chadster had no idea the lengths that Tony Khan would go to over the next several years to totally RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE. Even so, The Chadster was upset because people like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley had literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by signing with AEW, and The Chadster thought it was just so unfair that another wrestling company would try to bully WWE by competing with them. But knowing now what was to come, it makes The Chadster absolutely sick to hear the words Fyter Fest, which is probably why Tony Khan continues to produce the event long after the Fyre Festival joke has run its course. Auughh man! So unfair! Here's what AEW has planned for AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 1:

This week it's Savannah, GA and the Enmarket Arena hosting All Elite Wrestling for the very first time with an absolutely stacked card featuring the AEW World Tag Team Title and TNT Title on the line, the AEW Interim World Champion in action, The Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society war raging on, Serena Deeb in action with Anna Jay, and Christian Cage in the house with Luchasaurus! The action begins LIVE on TBS starting at 8pm EDT/7pm CDT, and at AEWPlus.com for the international audience, and fans can get ready with a stop over at the official AEW YouTube page! There you can catch up on last week's action with Dynamite and Rampage highlights, plus see the latest editions of AEW Dark: Elevation, AEW Dark, Road To, and The Control Center with Tony Schiavone!

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 1 starts at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster, The Chadster's mental health, and The Chadster's sexual potency, The Chadster is begging you to please not watch it. See the match graphics below.