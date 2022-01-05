AEW Dynamite: Here's What to Expect for Tonight's TBS Debut

AEW Dynamite debuts tonight on TBS, the new home of Dynamite and Rampage moving forward, and The Chadster couldn't possibly come up with anything more unfair. By moving to TBS, Dynamite no longer has to worry about getting preempted for sports, and the show will no longer air live on the West Coast, which means ratings should be up in both the short term and the long term, which means in both the short term and the long term, The Chadster will not be up for some time thanks to AEW making The Chadster sexually impotent. Auughh man! So unfair!

Making things worse, AEW has some big matches booked for the show tonight, including a rematch for the AEW World Championship with Hangman Adam Page defending against Bryan Danielson. Come on! Doing this match once was hard enough for The Chadster! The Chadster nearly cried watching this match the first time around, when it went to a 1-hour draw. Why must AEW punish The Chadster by putting on great matches that are so disrespectful to WWE?!

You would think that one championship match should be more than enough, but Tony Khan is so greedy, he booked another. That's right, the TBS Championship will be decided in the final match of the TBS Championship tournament between Jade Cargill and Ruby Soho. Does AEW really need two female champions? At a time when WWE is thinning their roster? It just seems like kicking WWE when they're down to The Chadster.

Okay, now The Chadster is really, really cheesed off! A third championship match?! Auughh man! The Lucha Brothers defend against Jurassic Express tonight as Tony Khan proves there's no lengths he won't go to in his quest to ruin The Chadster's life by beating The Chadster's beloved WWE at professional wrestling. Come on!

Finally, a non-title match, as Malakai Black will ace Brian Pillman Jr. tonight as well. It will still probably be a good match, which is just so unfair, but at least it isn't for a title.

AEW also announced a Chris Jericho promo for tonight's episode. Where are they even going to fit all this stuff in?!

TONIGHT for the first time since 1999, @IAmJericho will be on TBS, LIVE on the first #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork and the first #AEWDynamite of 2022! What will Jericho have to say? Tune in at 8/7c to find out! pic.twitter.com/8469fp00Vg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And to pour salt in The Chadster's wounds, MJF will have a match against an unnamed opponent tonight as well. And that's not to mention any segments involving CM Punk, Sting, Darby Allin, or other AEW stars. Okay, fine, Tony Khan! You win! The Chadster's life is ruined, okay! Please stop!

AEW Dynamite airs at 8PM Eastern tonight on TBS. Wouldn't it be a shame if you forgot to retune your DVR?

