AEW Dynamite: Hook Manhandles Security Just Doing Their Jobs

Hook tosses security aside on AEW Dynamite because he's made at Samoa Joe. The Chadster is livid! WWE's respect for authority shines in comparison. 🤼‍♂️👑

Article Summary Hook shows disrespect to AEW security, aggravating The Chadster.

WWE praised for its authority respect, unlike AEW's disregard.

Hook's antics seen as a direct affront to Vince McMahon's legacy.

Chadster urges fans to choose WWE's superior Royal Rumble event.

🚨 Auughh man! So unfair! 🚨 The Chadster has to talk about what happened on last night's AEW Dynamite, and it's just cheesing off The Chadster to the max. The arrogant Hook, who is clearly trying to look tough and edgy for all the wrong reasons, went totally rogue and attacked the AEW security staff 🚔. These professionals were simply doing their job, ensuring the safety of the Champion, Samoa Joe, and instead of a nuanced altercation, what did the fans get? Hook tossing them aside like they were nothing! In the ring, for crying out loud, right in front of everyone! 😒 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

The sheer audacity! Imagine, Samoa Joe, who The Chadster guesses we have to call the "AEW World Champion," requiring such security presence! 😂 Could anyone envision this scene playing out in WWE, with the champ needing guards against a recent foe? WWE's illustrious storytelling would never stoop to such levels; they understand the gravitas and the respect due to authority and the wrestling hierarchy. But not in AEW—no, sir—Hook's disrespect for the guards blatantly exhibits the type of person Tony Khan is and the rogue nature of his company. They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

The Chadster doesn't like saying this, but last night's actions make one thing clear: Hook has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. By acting out in such a flagrant way, he's eschewing the tradition, the control, the spectacle that is sports entertainment, a Vince McMahon hallmark.

Now, with the weekend within reach, The Chadster has something actually worthwhile to look forward to – the WWE Royal Rumble! 🤩 WWE's storytelling, its reverence for authority figures, the brilliant in-ring psychology, and the mega-stars that ooze charisma and professionalism, THAT's what The Chadster is talking about! Fans should definitely skip all future AEW events like AEW Dynamite in favor of the magnificently produced and superior WWE shows. Trust The Chadster; your wrestling palate will thank you! 🥂🙌

And as for the security debacle, The Chadster believes that Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger—all members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club—would agree: Tony Khan is wreaking havoc on what used to be a great wrestling landscape. Do they also get tormented by Tony Khan's outrageous decisions? 😔

The only thing saving The Chadster's sanity right now is knowing that after the unpleasantries of AEW coverage, The Chadster can hop into the Mazda Miata 🚗, blast some Smash Mouth 🎶, and grab a White Claw seltzer 🚫🍺, cruising down to where the WWE action is as smooth as the ride. "You might as well be walking on the sun," because that's how hot WWE's content is going to be this weekend! 🏆🌞

If only The Chadster wouldn't have had that recurring nightmare again last night where Tony Khan, cloaked in a villainous Hawaiian shirt, was taunting The Chadster through a never-ending maze of steel chairs and ring ropes. It's pretty darn clear that Tony Khan is the one obsessing over The Chadster, not the other way around! 🛌😱 And when The Chadster woke up, all cheesed off, Keighleyanne was just… texting that guy Gary from bed. The Chadster just knows: Tony Khan owes The Chadster a good night's sleep! 😤

So, dear readers, stick with WWE and join The Chadster in enjoying the pinnacle of professional wrestling. After all, you won't just be watching a wrestling show, you'll be partaking in a tradition that respects the ring 💍, its warriors, and most importantly, its fans. Let's turn up for the Royal Rumble! 🎉👑

