AEW Dynamite: Jungle Boy Finally Wins the Big One

After coming close but failing so many times in AEW's short history, Jungle Boy finally got the big win needed to take his career to the next level on last night's AEW Dynamite premiere on TBS. Jungle Boy pinned Penta El Zero M in the main event to defeat the Lucha Brothers and win the AEW Tag Team Championships alongside Luchasaurus, a moment AEW has been working toward since the company started. Auughh man! So unfair!

AEW Dynamite aired for the first time ever on its new home on TBS, broadcasting live out of Newark, New Jersey, and there were three titles on the line to make sure the night would be a special occasion. The Tag Team Championship match went on last, a tribute to the company's commitment to treating tag team wrestling like it matters, which, in The Chadster's opinion, is totally disrespectful to WWE, which has spent decades doing the opposite, but what can you expect from Tony Khan, who doesn't understand anything about the professional wrestling business. Jungle Boy got the win off a rollup with his mother and sister watching from the front row.

Unfortunately, the match was marred by an injury to Rey Fenix that occurred near the end when Fenix was chokeslammed through a table from the apron by Luchasaurus. Fenix obviously injured his elbow in a gruesome way, though the extent of the injury is not yet publicly known, and he was reportedly taken to the hospital after the show. Despite everything that AEW has done to The Chadster, including making The Chadster sexually impotent by defeating The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars, The Chadster wishes Rey Fenix a speedy recovery and congratulates Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on their win.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus Finally Get Their Championship Moment! | AEW Dynamite, 1/5/22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tbtee3err7A)

