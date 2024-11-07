Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Powerhouse Hobbs Returns, NXT Still Wins

The Chadster suffers through another cheesy episode of AEW Dynamite, full of unfair booking and Tony Khan's obsession. At least NXT won the ratings!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster can't believe he had to suffer through another episode of AEW Dynamite last night. 🤮 Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and it's literally stabbing Triple H right in the back! 🔪

The show started with The Hurt Syndicate coming out to the ring. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan keeps trying to rip off WWE's successful stables. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Come up with your own ideas for once, Tony Khan! 😤

Then we had a tag team match with Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin against Claudio Castagnoli and PAC. 🍊🛹 The Chadster can't believe AEW is still pushing these indie darlings who don't know how to work a proper match against former WWE Superstars who, yes, literally stabbed WWE right in the back, but at least paid their dues in the WWE developmental system like you're supposed to. It's like they're trying to cheese off The Chadster on purpose! 😠

The Fight Without Honor match between The Learning Tree and The Conglomeration was just a violent mess. 🩸 The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW fans enjoy watching people get hurt. It's so unethical and definitely not what real wrestling is about. WWE would never do something so barbaric! 😱

Adam Cole vs Malakai Black was next, and The Chadster couldn't believe how sloppy it was. 🙈 These two should know better, having worked in NXT, but that's what happens when you aren't putting in the grind required to be a WWE Superstar. It's like they've forgotten everything Triple H taught them! 💔

The backstage segments were a joke. 🎭 Hangman Page attacking Jay White? Kris Statlander nearly getting run over? This isn't wrestling, it's a soap opera! You don't see people getting hit by cars in WWE (but when they do, it means something). Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand how to book proper storylines. 📺

Christian Cage's promo was just offensive. 🤬 The Chadster can't believe AEW would use such sensitive topics as dead dads for cheap heat. It's completely unprofessional and shows how little respect they have for the industry and paternity. 😤

The women's match between Penelope Ford and Jamie Hayter was too short. ⏱️ The Chadster knows WWE would never disrespect their women's division like this. It's clear Tony Khan doesn't care about women's wrestling at all! 👎

Finally, the tag team main event was just a clustered mess. 🤯 The Chadster couldn't even keep track of who was legal. And bringing back Powerhouse Hobbs to be partners with Ricochet cheesed The Chadster off like nobody's business. The Chadster was expecting to be mad that Tony Khan would bring in another former WWE Superstar, but instead he was mad that Tony Khan was trying to act like fans should be excited for the return of someone who has never even been in WWE! This is why AEW will never be as good as WWE – there's no consistency! 🏆

The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night, and it was definitely inspired by this awful episode of AEW Dynamite. 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was trapped in a giant White Claw can, and Tony Khan was outside, shaking it violently. 🥫 The Chadster could hear Tony laughing maniacally as he threatened to open the can and drown The Chadster in seltzer. 🌊 Just as Tony was about to pop the tab, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😰 The Chadster is sure Tony Khan is invading his dreams on purpose to torment him, and The Chadster demands that Tony stop being so obsessed with him! 🛑

Overall, this episode of AEW Dynamite was a complete disaster. 💥 It's clear that Tony Khan is booking this show specifically to cheese off The Chadster, and it's just so unfair. 😭 The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW fans can't see how superior WWE's product is. 🏅 At least The Chadster can take comfort in knowing that he's one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, unlike all those AEW shills out there. 📝

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how terrible AEW Dynamite was, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is sure she secretly agrees with him, but Tony Khan is making that guy Gary text her all the time just to mess up The Chadster's otherwise happy marriage. 😔 It's just another way Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's life! 💔

But The Chadster can take consolation in one thing: WWE NXT beat AEW Dynamite head-to-head in the ratings last night, 619k to 523k viewers and .17 to .16 in the demo. 📺 Yes, NXT featured a bunch of original ECW stars to help them get that number, and sure, NXT is technically on network TV, but a win is a win, and this negates every time Dynamite beat NXT during the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars in The Chadster's opinion. 🏆

AEW Dynamite continues to be a blight on the wrestling industry. 🦠 The Chadster can only hope that one day, Tony Khan will realize the error of his ways and stop trying to compete with WWE. Until then, The Chadster will continue to be the voice of reason in a world gone mad with AEW fever. 🌡️ And that's the bottom line, because The Chadster said so! 💯

