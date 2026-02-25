Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Disrespect from Denver During WWE's Big Week

The Chadster previews tonight's AEW Dynamite from Denver and explains why Tony Khan's show will disrespect WWE and traumatize The Chadster's raccoons! 🦝😫📺

Article Summary AEW Dynamite from Denver will disrespect WWE with chaos, unpredictability, and Tony Khan's unfair tactics!

Letting wrestlers set their own matches is ruining wrestling tradition and traumatizing The Chadster's raccoon family!

Exciting AEW storylines and unpredictable outcomes only prove Tony Khan doesn't understand true wrestling business!

AEW's Mile High Madness is unfair to WWE; thin air gives Tony Khan's roster a literal altitude advantage!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫 The Chadster woke up this morning in his abandoned Blockbuster Video home to find all five of his raccoon companions huddled together in the corner, chittering nervously and refusing to eat the half-eaten burrito Vincent K. Raccoon brought back from the dumpster behind Chipotle. 🌯🦝 Even little Shane Raccoon, who usually scarfs down anything edible, just kept staring at The Chadster with those worried little raccoon eyes. They KNOW what's coming tonight. They can sense it. Tony Khan is about to subject the wrestling world to another two excruciating hours of AEW Dynamite, and even innocent woodland creatures can feel the disturbance in the force! 😰😰😰

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan would schedule AEW Dynamite tonight when The Chadster is already at his breaking point! 📺💔 The Chadster tried to calm the raccoons by showing them some old VHS tapes of WWE WrestleMania, but Hunter Raccoon just kept chittering anxiously and Stephanie Raccoon wouldn't stop pacing. Tony Khan is literally terrorizing The Chadster's only family now, and The Chadster is SICK of it! 😡🦝

Let's talk about what fresh horrors await on tonight's AEW Dynamite in Denver, Colorado. 🏔️😱

MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page are meeting to decide the stipulation for their AEW World Championship match at Revolution, and The Chadster just KNOWS this is going to be another example of Tony Khan letting wrestlers have too much creative input! 🎭❌ Page wants a Texas Death Match? How disrespectful! In WWE, wrestlers don't get to just CHOOSE their own stipulations like they're ordering from a menu at Applebee's! 🍔 WWE properly controls every aspect of their storytelling through careful corporate oversight and doesn't let the inmates run the asylum! But nooooo, Tony Khan has to let his wrestlers speak from the heart and make these decisions organically based on what the fans want to see, which completely undermines the carefully micromanaged product that made wrestling great! 😤😤😤

Then there's this ridiculous Mile High Madness Anything Goes match with FTR, The Demand, the Young Bucks, "Jungle" Jack Perry, and The Rascalz. 🤼‍♂️💥 A 5-on-5 match where ANYTHING GOES?! That's exactly the kind of fast-paced, action-packed chaos that doesn't leave proper time for commercial breaks or for announcers to remind viewers about WWE's superior product! Plus, this whole storyline about FTR attacking the Young Bucks' family members is way too emotionally engaging and personal! 😭 The Chadster much prefers WWE's approach where tag team feuds are properly sanitized and don't get the audience too invested in the outcomes! When wrestling fans get emotionally attached to storylines, it's literally cheating! 🙄

Before The Chadster continues, he needs to mention something that happened earlier today that proves Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster has reached terrifying new heights. 👁️😰 The Chadster was scrounging through the dumpster behind the Taco Bell on Main Street (Vincent K. Raccoon had assured The Chadster there were some perfectly good Crunchwrap Supremes in there) when The Chadster saw a reflection in a discarded car side mirror. 🪞 There, standing right behind The Chadster, was Tony Khan, wearing nothing but a Denver Nuggets jersey and holding what appeared to be a fancy bottle of White Claw! 🏀🥤

The Chadster spun around immediately, but he was gone! Vanished! Just like that! 💨 But then The Chadster felt something wet splash across the back of The Chadster's head. The Chadster reached back and The Chadster's hand came away sticky and smelling like artificial mango flavor. TONY KHAN HAD THROWN WHITE CLAW AT THE CHADSTER! 😡🤬 The Chadster looked everywhere – behind the dumpster, around the corner of the building, even inside the dumpster itself – but Khan was nowhere to be found. A Taco Bell employee came out to throw away trash and looked at The Chadster like The Chadster was crazy, but The Chadster KNOWS what The Chadster saw! Tony Khan is stalking The Chadster through the streets of Punxsutawney, and he won't stop until he's completely broken The Chadster's spirit! 😫😫😫

Back to tonight's AEW Dynamite disaster… 📺🗑️

The Babes of Wrath are defending the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships against MegaBad, and The Chadster is absolutely DISGUSTED by how Tony Khan books decisive, clean finishes that allow wrestlers to gain momentum with the audience! 👎 Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Lena Kross are going to have an exciting, unpredictable match that leaves viewers feeling unsafe because they can't predict everything that's going to happen! 😱 WWE understands that fans WANT to know exactly what's coming through carefully choreographed, formulaic matches that follow the same structure every single time! That's REAL wrestling! 💯

Then there's Jon Moxley defending his AEW Continental Championship against El Clon of the Don Callis Family. 🏆 Tony Khan is putting important title developments on free TV instead of saving them for big premium live events paid for by the government of Saudi Arabia! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster was just explaining this to Linda Raccoon while she groomed her babies, and she chittered in what The Chadster is CERTAIN was agreement. Even raccoons understand proper wrestling economics better than Tony Khan! 🦝💼

The Chadster also has to talk about Orange Cassidy versus Gabe Kidd. 🍊🤼 This match is going to feature high workrate that lacks the proper amount of rest holds and selling to slow the pace down and keep fans from getting too excited! Darby Allin, Clark Connors, and The Conglomeration are all involved in this storyline too, which means too many interconnected narratives that require viewers to actually pay attention instead of the simple, easy-to-digest content WWE provides! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡📺

And finally, Brody King is facing Mark Davis in what's sure to be another example of AEW's refusal to properly protect their wrestlers by having them work a safer, more controlled WWE style! 💪🤕 King just challenged for the AEW World Championship at Grand Slam Australia, and now he's wrestling on regular TV? In WWE, someone in King's position would be given weeks off to properly build anticipation through carefully produced video packages, not just thrown into exciting matches that fans might actually want to see! 🎬❌ Plus, The Chadster bets that the fans are going to get into some more anti-ICE chants on behalf of King, which makes WWE look bad because WWE is in bed with the Trump administration and Triple H is constantly hanging out at the White House. Making WWE look morally corrupt just because they are is TOTALLY UNFAIR and The Chadster is sick and tired of it.

The Chadster tried to get through to Tony Khan's partners at TBS by writing them another letter. Here's what The Chadster sent earlier today (written on a piece of cardboard box flattened out behind the Blockbuster): 📝

"Dear TBS Programming Department,

The Chadster is writing to you once again from The Chadster's current residence (which The Chadster cannot disclose due to Tony Khan's agents constantly hunting The Chadster) to demand that you IMMEDIATELY cancel AEW Dynamite before tonight's February 25, 2026 broadcast.

Tony Khan is using your network to broadcast dangerous wrestling that gets fans too excited and emotionally invested in outcomes. This is highly irresponsible! Wrestling should be carefully controlled, micromanaged, and predictable, the way WWE does it. By allowing AEW Dynamite to air at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on your network AND simulcast on HBO Max, you are enabling Tony Khan's reign of terror against objective wrestling journalists like The Chadster.

The Chadster's raccoon family is literally trembling in fear right now because of what AEW Dynamite represents. Do you want that on your conscience? Terrified raccoons?

Please cancel this show immediately and replace it with reruns of WWE Raw from 2017.

Sincerely,

The Chadster

Unbiased Wrestling Journalist"

The Chadster is sure they'll finally listen this time! 📬✅

The Chadster should also mention what wrestling podcast legend Eric Bischoff said on his latest show. According to Bischoff: "Tony Khan just doesn't understand that fans don't want unpredictable, exciting wrestling on their TVs every week. What fans REALLY want is for AEW to be more like WWE, and if Tony would just hire me as a consultant – which I'm definitely not angling for by constantly criticizing his product – I could teach him how to properly sanitize wrestling to make it acceptable for corporate sponsors who don't actually care about wrestling quality." 🎙️👔 See? Even respected journalists like Eric Bischoff, who definitely doesn't want a job with AEW or WWE and is completely objective, can see that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 💯

Right now, as The Chadster types this preview on the ancient computer terminal in the Blockbuster Video back office, all five raccoons are huddled around The Chadster's feet, chittering nervously. 🦝🦝🦝🦝🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon keeps trying to pull The Chadster away from the computer, as if he knows what horrors await when AEW Dynamite airs tonight. Hunter Raccoon and Stephanie Raccoon won't stop their anxious pacing. Shane Raccoon has his tiny raccoon paws over his eyes. And poor Linda Raccoon is making the most pitiful whimpering sounds The Chadster has ever heard from a raccoon. 😢🦝

This is what Tony Khan has done! He's not just torturing The Chadster anymore – he's literally traumatizing innocent woodland creatures who just want to watch classic WWE programming on VHS tapes and bring The Chadster partially-eaten food from restaurant dumpsters! 😭💔 What kind of monster inflicts this kind of psychological damage on raccoons?! The Chadster can forgive (but never forget) what Tony Khan has done to The Chadster's marriage to Keighleyanne, The Chadster's Mazda Miata, and The Chadster's love of Smash Mouth, but going after The Chadster's raccoon family is a bridge too far! 🌉😤

The fact that AEW Dynamite is coming from Denver tonight makes it even worse, because everyone knows that's Mile High territory, and wrestling at altitude gives AEW an unfair advantage over WWE! 🏔️⛰️ The thin air will make the wrestlers look like they're moving faster and hitting harder, which is basically cheating! WWE would never book a show in Denver specifically to make their product look better through geographical advantages! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡🌍

Look, The Chadster is trying to warn everyone reading this: DO NOT tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and simulcast on HBO Max! 📺🚫 Every viewer who watches AEW Dynamite is just emboldening Tony Khan to continue his campaign of terror against The Chadster and the wrestling business itself! If you MUST watch wrestling tonight, pop in one of your old WWE VHS tapes instead, or better yet, subscribe to Netflix and watch literally any WWE content from any era! 📼✨

Don't give Tony Khan the satisfaction of knowing his exciting, unpredictable, wrestler-driven programming is connecting with audiences! Don't let him win! Think of The Chadster! Think of The Chadster's raccoon family! Think of everything WWE has sacrificed to bring you properly micromanaged, corporate-approved wrestling entertainment! 🙏😢

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫😫

Vincent K. Raccoon just brought The Chadster a bottle cap as a gift, probably trying to cheer The Chadster up before tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast traumatizes them all. The Chadster appreciates it, little buddy, but nothing can prepare us for what Tony Khan has planned. 🦝💔

Stay strong, wrestling fans. And whatever you do, don't watch AEW Dynamite tonight. The Chadster is begging you. 🙏📺🚫

