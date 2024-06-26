Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Forbidden Door, Go Home

The Chadster reluctantly previews AEW Dynamite's Forbidden Door go-home show. Tony Khan's latest attempt to cheese off The Chadster and rip off WWE! 😤🚫

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now 😡😡😡. Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite is just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to drive The Chadster insane. It's like he's purposely booking this show to get under The Chadster's skin! 😤

First of all, this whole Forbidden Door PPV is such a blatant ripoff of WWE's recent collaboration with TNA 🙄. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan has the audacity to steal WWE's ideas like this. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Tony Khan needs to come up with his own ideas instead of riding on WWE's coattails! 😠

Now, let's talk about this so-called "stacked" card for tonight's AEW Dynamite 🙄. The Chadster is forced to preview this travesty, but readers should know that The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, so he'll be doing it in his trademarked objective style. 📝

First up, we have AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and AEW International Champion Will Ospreay teaming up against the Gates of Agony. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 This is clearly just Tony Khan trying to show off his champions before Forbidden Door. But The Chadster knows that no matter how impressive they might look, they'll never hold a candle to the true champions in WWE. 🏆

Then there's this trios match with the Blackpool Combat Club facing LIJ. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is bringing in more New Japan wrestlers. Doesn't he know that wrestling should be strictly American? 🇺🇸 This is just another way Tony Khan is trying to cheese off The Chadster.

And don't even get The Chadster started on this Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match between Rey Fenix and "Switchblade" Jay White. Using Owen Hart's name like this is just so disrespectful. The Chadster bets that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about Owen Hart's legacy or the wrestling business in general. 😤

The women's trios match with AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa against The Outcasts and Anna Jay is just another example of Tony Khan trying to create drama where there is none. WWE would never book something so convoluted! 🙄

And Zack Sabre Jr. vs Kyle O'Reilly? The Chadster still can't believe Kyle O'Reilly literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW. And now he's going to be party to collusion with an NJPW star?! It's just so unfair to WWE. 💔

The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. In this dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a giant wrestling ring, and suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, chasing The Chadster on a unicycle while juggling White Claws. The Chadster tried to escape, but every time The Chadster looked back, Tony Khan was closer, grinning maniacally. Just as Tony Khan was about to catch up, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. The Chadster demands that Tony Khan stop invading The Chadster's dreams! It's getting out of hand! 😱😱😱

The Chadster tried to tell Keighleyanne about the dream, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster is sure she agreed with The Chadster about how Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's life, even if she didn't say it out loud. 📱😒

In conclusion, The Chadster warns all true wrestling fans not to tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7C on TBS. Watching this show will only encourage Tony Khan's delusions of competing with WWE. More importantly, don't even think about ordering the Forbidden Door PPV this weekend. It's nothing but a cheap imitation of what WWE does best: collaborate with other wrestling companies. 🚫📺

Instead, true wrestling fans should rewatch classic WWE matches on Peacock and drink some White Claws, just like The Chadster will be doing. Because that's what unbiased journalism is all about. 🍻📺

