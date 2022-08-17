AEW Dynamite Preview: Will Tonight Be The Return of SPOILER?

AEW Dynamite is on tonight, a special episode co-promoting Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon with Warner Bros Discover. In addition to four announced matches, tonight's episode will probably feature the long-awaited return of a top AEW star. The Chadster is morally opposed to spoilers, especially if they might make more people watch AEW, so The Chadster won't say his name here. You can find out below if you're interested, but The Chadster hopes you aren't because The Chadster is so sick and tired of people watching AEW, which is just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Triple H has ever done for the wrestling business.

AEW hasn't put a preview up on their website yet, which just goes to show how little respect they have for the wrestling journalism business. Maybe Tony Khan just wanted to further torment The Chadster by forcing him to write up the entire preview from scratch. That's exactly the kind of thing Tony Khan would do. Well, never let it be said that The Chadster isn't a consummate professional. Here's what AEW has planned for AEW Dynamite tonight:

After losing their feud with The Acclaimed, The Gunn Club is looking to rebuild, with manager and dad Billy Gunn booking matches for the team. But Stokely Hathaway is also trying to recruit the Gunn Club to his own stable. They've rebuffed his advances so far, but you know how these things work. Will today be the day the Gunn boys turn on their father? The Chadster freaking hopes not! AEW has enough storylines going on right now.

AEW is building to Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship, so Storm should get the win in this match. Good. That's the way The Chadster likes his wrestling: predictable! But don't let AEW know The Chadster complimented them.

This is that spoiler The Chadster mentioned above. Everyone has been predicting the mystery partner will be Kenny Omega, which The Chadster finds to be just so unfair because AEW already has enough stars and adding more just gives them an unfair advantage over WWE. But it looks like it really will be Omega, since Fightful reported it's definitely him. Then again, if ever there was a good opportunity to pretend to have inside info but really just make a well-educated guess, this is that time. You won't see that sort of thing here with The Chadster, who is wrestling journalism's only unbiased journalist (with the possible exception of Ryan Satin, who has a similar level of journalistic integrity as The Chadster).

It's so entertaining watching the people who built their personalities around hating WWE grasp at straws to complain the last few weeks. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Just like The Chadster, Ryan Satin knows WWE has always been perfect with no problems whatsoever. It's just that now, for the last few weeks, it's been even more perfect. Thank goodness for unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin and The Chadster.

Bryan Danielson is facing Daniel Garcia in a 2 out of 3 falls match, and The Chadster really hopes Danielson wins. Since he lost to Garcia a few weeks ago, The Chadster was really upset. This is a guy who has been the WWE Champion. He's beaten so many WWE stars, and he owes Vince McMahon and Triple H the respect of not losing to anyone in AEW that would by proxy give those AEW wrestlers the rub over the WWE stars Danielson has beaten in the past. Auugh man! So unfair!

All that, and AEW has a special timekeeper tonight too:

For #AEWDynamite TONIGHT, presented by @HBO's @HouseofDragon, we have the perfect special guest timekeeper for the event: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, making his return to @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/BfokeaJaIl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2022 Show Full Tweet

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster, you won't watch it.

