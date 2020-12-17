AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Return to Normal, Still Beat NXT

Vince McMahon's nightmare scenario, and The Chadster's too for that matter, did not come true. AEW Dynamite will not be the highest-rated wrestling show this week as AEW Dynamite returned to its normal range in the 18-49 demo. WWE Raw set a new record earlier this week for low ratings, and if Dynamite stayed close to its rating from last week, it could have beaten Raw this week. And with the stronger Smackdown set to air on FS1 instead of Fox, it could have left the week wide open for Dynamite's first-ever victory. Alas, the stars did not align for AEW this week and Vince and the Chadster live to fight another day.

AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Down

Dynamite drew 806,000 viewers this week, down nearly 200,000 from last week's big 995,000 number, driven by the fallout from the shocking events of Winter is Coming. Dynamite earned a .32 in the 18-49 demographic, enough to snag the number three spot for TNT in the Top 150 cable shows behind MTV's The Challenge and Bravo's Real Housewives. Last week's huge episode of Dynamite earned a .45, a record-high for 2020.

WWE NXT Ratings and Viewership Up

It seems that NXT may have benefited from AEW's decline this week. The show drew 766,000 viewers this week, up over a hundred-thousand from last week's number and the highest viewership the show has had in months. NXT rose from .17 last week to .19 this week in the 18-49 demo. NXT was ranked 34th for the night in the Top 150 cable shows.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

A lot of you were probably expecting The Chadster to flip out about NXT losing again, but this is far from the worst case scenario for The Chadster's beloved NXT. NXT may not have won the week which is disappointing to me and I'm sure to my beautiful wife Keighleyanne, since The Chadster can only perform sexually when WWE is winning in the ratings which means she's been very frustrated for months.