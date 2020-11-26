AEW Dynamite Recap – Why, Lance Archer, Why?! (But In a Good Way)

On AEW Dynamite this week, Lance Archer makes a long-awaited face turn?! Plus: Anna Jay gets another shot. Read all about it here.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars edition, covering AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. It's the day before Thanksgiving, but the struggle for ratings dominance doesn't take a holiday, and neither does the 24-hour wrestling news cycle. And so, you can be thankful this week that you didn't have to spend four hours watching wrestling on Wednesday night because I've done it for you. But enough words. Let's get to recapping!

AEW Dynamite Recap for November 25th, 2020 Part 2

In a video package, FTR and Tully Blanchard cut a promo on the Young Bucks. They admit the Bucks were better than them for three seconds, but it's FTR's destiny to be the champions, and they're gonna win them back. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian come to the ring. Chris Jericho comes out with the entire Inner Circle. They're all wearing clothes from Jericho's new clothing line, the Painmaker Collection, which Excalibur shills on commentary.

SCU and Jericho, and Hager have a tag team match. The gimmick here is that Jericho and Daniels have never faced each other despite their long careers. Will they have an instant classic tonight based on all their experience? Or will they stink it up? There can be no middle ground! Okay, actually, there's a middle ground. The match is okay. It was actually verging on good until it ended in a screwjob when Jericho decked DAniels with the diamond ring, allowing Jericho to hit the Judas Effect and get the pin.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager defeat SCU via pinfall.

Kazarian decks MJF after the match, but Inner Circle beats down SCU. Scorpio Sky runs out with a steel chair and chases them off. Another match announced during the previous one for Winter is Coming: another Dynamite Diamond battle royale as MJF defends his Dynamite diamond ring. Okay, so they're making that a regular thing then.

Kip Sabian, Miro, and Penelope Ford are about to host a video game show on Dynamite when Orange Cassidy lures them out of their trailer and into an ambush from Best Friends. During the brawl, Miro assaults the cameraman, and it just sort of ends there. Alrighty then.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring for another attempt at a contract signing for Winter is Coming between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. Kenny Omega comes out first. His intro from Justin Roberts is all about Kenny getting voted into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame. In the middle of Kenny's long-ass entrance, while he's standing behind the paper, the silhouette of Jon Moxley assaults the silhouette of Kenny Omega. Moxley beats his ass all the way to the ring and hits a paradigm shift onto the title. Moxley grabs a mic from Tony and cuts a promo. Moxley says Kenny has to dig deep down and find the Kenny everyone thinks he is and do what nobody has done in 18 months: beat Moxley. He should have ended it there, but he goes on a while longer. Then he signs the contract. Since Omega signed it last week, that makes it official. Moxley leaves.

Dynamite takes a commercial break. When they come back, Alex Marvez is with the Inner Circle. MJF is outraged that Kazarian "sucker punched" him. Jericho says they had a fair and square match, and Kazarian ruined it. Jericho challenges Kazarian to a one-on-one match next week and promises to end his career.

After a video package about their match, Anna Jay comes out with Tay Conti, followed by AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida. Then a few Dark Order members come out to stand at the top of the ramp and show their support for Jay.

Shida carries Anna Jay to a pretty good match, which Shida wins with the Tamashii after escaping the Queenslayer.

Hikaru Shida defeats Anna Jay to retain the AEW Women's Championship.

Jay and Conti leave after the match. Then Abaddon crawls out and grabs the belt, and licks it. Well, she has to keep it now. After that, Matt Hardy cuts a promo about his 2020 comeback story. He's being heelish now and says his triumphs can help fans overcome challenges in their own mundane lives.

Team Taz cuts a promo backstage. Well, Ricky Starks does. Taz left with his son, upset. Starks says Team Taz loves everything about AEW except Cody Rhodes and his ego. He accuses Cody of being behind cutting off Taz's mic earlier. They're gonna kick Cody's ass next week. One more match for next week: Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch.

Well, we just saw an AEW Women's match, so that must mean it's time for the main event. Yeah. We've picked up on the formula. The Butcher and The Blade come out first with Eddie Kingston and The Bunny. Eddie heads to the commentary table as Dynamite takes a commercial break. After the match, Pac and Rey Fenix come out with Penta El Zero M.

They have a match. More of a brawl, really. A solid brawl that ends in a screwjob when Eddie Kingston knocks Rey Fenix off the top rope while the ref's back is turned, allowing Butcher and Blade to hit a powerbomb/neckbreaker combo for the pin.

The Butcher and The Blade defeat Pac and Rey Fenix via pinfall

Kingston's crew beats down Death Triangle after the match. Allie passes Kingston a steel chair, and he DDTs Pac onto it… twice. Lance Archer (?!) runs out to make the save with Jake The Snake Roberts. Archer takes out all three of Butcher, Blade, and Kingston long enough for Death Triangle to regain their bearing. Kingston, Butcher, and Blade flee.

And that's it for the pre-Thanksgiving AEW Dynamite.

