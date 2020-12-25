AEW Dynamite Time Shift Has No Effect on Wednesday Wrestling Ratings

Ho ho ho! Merry Chadmas! The ratings are in for this week's Wednesday Night Wars, and with NXT running unopposed and Dynamite starting over two hours later than normal due to an NBA game, the ratings were… pretty much normal. Dynamite still beat NXT in both overall viewership and in the 18-49 demographic. AEW and NXT both fell slightly in overall viewership but not in 18-49. Dynamite was the number five show on cable on Wednesday while NXT was number forty for the night. The NBA, MTV's The Challenge, and college football all topped AEW in the ratings.

Neither AEW Dynamite Nor WWE NXT Affected Much By Time Change

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite earned a .32 in the 18-49 demographic and drew 775,000 viewers. NXT earned a .19 with 698,000 viewers. Technically AEW won but in the spirit of Chadmas, The Chadster is just gonna call it basically a tie. Everybody wins because that's what Chadmas is all about. Ho ho ho!

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster knows everyone is used to me kind of flipping out in these articles, but not this week. The Chadster isn't going to let NXT losing to Dynamite again ruin the holidays for me. Not even when NXT ran unopposed in its normal time slot. Nope. Just this once, I'm not gonna let it bother me in the slightest. I can handle NXT getting lower ratings than Dynamite. I don't need my feelings to be validated by other people enjoying WWE's weekly televised wrestling programming in higher numbers than they enjoy AEW's. We can just agree to disagree. At least on Chadmas.