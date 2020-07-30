AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT Book Big Matches for Next Week

Several matches were booked during last night's episodes of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT to take place in the upcoming weeks. First and foremost, Tony Khan booked an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin at the very end of the show. That match will take place next week, though Moxley was also challenged by MJF for a match at All Out, which he has not yet accepted. MJF will update fans on the status of that challenge and his campaign to become the change that AEW needs next week on Dynamite.

Following up on the AEW Tag Team Championship match in which Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defeated Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, Page and Omega will team with The Young Bucks and FTR to take on the five members of the Dark Order (Grayson, Uno, Ten, Five, Colt Cabana, and Brodie Lee) in a twelve-man tag match on Dynamite next week. Matt Cardona, the wrestler formerly known as Zack Ryder, made his debut on Dynamite last night, and next week he'll be in AEW action for the first time when he teams with Cody Rhodes to take on The Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

And finally, Chris Jericho challenged Orange Cassidy to a rematch to take place on the episode of Dynamite airing in two weeks on August 12th. But next week, he'll take on Cassidy in a debate so he can prove he's better than him both physically and mentally. Speaking of that August 12th Dynamite, during FTR's contract signing, the team revealed Tony Khan promised them August 12th could be Tag Team Appreciation Night hosted by FTR.

Over on NXT, we learned that Undisputed Era will attempt to reverse their recent losing streak by taking on Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships next week. We'll also see the third qualifying triple threat match for a shot at the North American Championship in a Takeover XXX ladder match featuring Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan, and a debuting Ridge Holland. Finally, Dakota Kai will face Rhea Ripley to determine the number one contender for Io Shirai's Women's Championship. However, despite the antics between them, William Regal has thus far refused to book a championship match between Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, though we can be sure that will get booked for Takeover XXX soon.