AEW Fans Can't Decide Who They Hate More: Dan Lambert or Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes's ongoing quest to become AEW's version of 2016 Roman Reigns has been going very well. Rhodes has been getting booed by AEW fans for months while continuing to act like a babyface, or at least to act like he believes he's a babyface, while winning feuds with more popular wrestlers like Malakai Black and Sammy Guevara, from whom he took the TNT Championship on AEW Rampage last week. This week at AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash, Rhodes wasn't present, but Brandi Rhodes was, and she went toe-to-toe with Dan Lambert on the mic in a segment that elicited both boos and louder boos from the fans in attendance in Jacksonville.

Lambert and the Men of the Year stepped into the ring for Lambert to cut one of his usual promos running down AEW, the audience, Tony Khan, and especially Cody Rhodes, which is something The Chadster can always get on board with. Lambert, who was in the middle of being mercilessly booed by the audience, was interrupted not by Cody but by Brandi, who was booed even more. Brandi came armed with some decent insults, such as calling Lambert a less talented Paul Heyman and accusing Lambert of paying prostitutes to beat him up before offering to do it for free. Brandi's insults were well-received by the crowd, who stopped booing her husband momentarily to say "oooooohhh" before going back to booing. But before Lambert could agree to face Brandi in a match, Dustin Rhodes, until now but no longer the only Rhodes family member to avoid the hatred of the crowd, came out to prevent it from happening. The Men of the Year attacked Dustin from behind and then fled the ring.

Meanwhile, AEW has a new t-shirt available on ShopAEW.com that offers Cody Rhodes' own take on Roman Reigns' classic "I'm not a bad guy, I'm not a good guy, I'm *the* guy" promo, celebrating Cody's most recent TNT Championship reign:

My god, they rip off everything! Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster can't believe the lengths Cody and Tony Khan will take to disrespect WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business. Thanks to this t-shirt, The Chadster will probably be unable to sexually perform for, at minimum, another six months. So disrespectful.

The Chadster's torture continues on Friday with AEW Rampage.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling