AEW Full Gear Results – Who Quit, Jon Moxley or Eddie Kingston?

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston faced each other in an I Quit match at AEW Full Gear.

At Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, close to 1,000 fans are in attendance for AEW's November PPV, Full Gear, that sees every title in the company (and some not in the company) on the line. Serena Deeb defends the NWA Championship on the Buy-In pre-show. Orange Cassidy takes on The Dark Order's John Silver. Matt Hardy takes on Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion match. Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose. MJF faces Chris Jericho for the opportunity to join the Inner Circle. Darby Allin challenges Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. The Young Bucks challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and if they lose, they can never challenge for those belts again! And finally, Jon Moxley defends the AEW Championship against Eddie Kingston.

AEW Full Gear is happening tonight. Results for every match will be posted here on Bleeding Cool.

AEW Full Gear Live Recap Part 9

An advertisement announces AEW Revolution for February 27th. Then Dasha talks to Orange Cassidy with Best Friends backstage; Cassidy has nothing to say about his win earlier. Miro, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford interrupt. Sabian wants an apology from Cassidy for almost getting Ford hurt on Dynamite last Wednesday. Cassidy apologizes. Sabian slaps him. Cassidy walks off. We hear about a few matches happening on Dynamite next Wednesday, and then, finally, it's time for the main event.

They have a match pretty late in the night. It's 11:20 by the time the match gets started, and it's been nearly four hours since the Buy-In pre-show began. The match is a hardcore slugfest that sees both men bloodied. At one point, Kingston feels a barbed wire bat isn't good enough, takes barbed wire off the bat, and wraps it around his fist to pummel Moxley with. Thumbtacks are used as well. After Kingston drops Moxley back-first onto the thumbtacks, he gets a bottle of rubbing alcohol from the medical table (the part of the label with the brand has been conveniently removed) and pours it on the thumbtack wounds. Ouch! Moxley eventually chokes Kingston out with barbed wire wrapped around his arm, forcing Eddie to say the words.

Jon Moxley makes Eddie Kingston say "I Quit" to retain the AEW World Championship.

I love AEW, and this was a good match, but I'm here to say there can be too much of a good thing. AEW should look to keep PPVs under three hours for the main card. Go longer than that, and I think the later matches can start to suffer. Compounding this and certainly not AEW's fault, it's been a really long and exhausting week, and we finally got relief from a four-year national nightmare just this afternoon, so asking people to dedicate four hours and fifteen minutes to wrestling is a lot.

This match had an incredible build, though, and both of these guys have so much charisma and chemistry. And I do love some hardcore violence. It was a good match, but not the match of the night. I think that goes to Cody vs. Darby Allin. But there wasn't a bad match on this card.

Moxley yells about blood and guts and spits all over the camera. Then he helps Eddie Kingston to his feet, but Kingston isn't interested in rekindling their friendship. He leaves. Then Kenny Omega comes out, Moxley's next opponent. Full Gear goes off the air.

And so ends Bleeding Cool's live coverage of AEW Full Gear.

