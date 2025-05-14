Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: wrestling

AEW Makes History with First-Ever Chicago Residency This Summer

All Elite Wrestling announces a two-week Chicago residency at the historic Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom with six major events scheduled for July 2025.

Article Summary AEW announces first-ever Chicago residency at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, featuring six major events from July 16-31, 2025

Events include AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision tapings, culminating in a special live edition of AEW Collision on July 31

Tony Khan highlights Chicago fans' passion, emphasizing the city's importance in AEW's growing legacy

Tickets go on sale May 19, with limited 6-day packages available and early access for AEW Insiders

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to make history with its first-ever residency in Chicago at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The organization, renowned for its innovative approach to professional wrestling, has scheduled a residency of six thrilling events from July 16 through July 31, 2025. This landmark occasion underscores AEW's commitment to providing its dedicated fan base with unparalleled experiences, and the choice of venue in Chicago underscores the city's significant role in AEW's burgeoning legacy.

The prestigious Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, known for its historical significance and architectural grandeur, will serve as the stage for AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision. These events will be held on successive weeks, beginning with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 16. A special taping of AEW Collision follows the next day on Thursday, July 17. The schedule continues with another AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 23, and AEW Collision on Saturday, July 26. The residency culminates with two marquee events: AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 30, and a special live edition of AEW Collision on Thursday, July 31.

This residency is a testament to AEW's growing influence in the world of professional wrestling and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of live entertainment. Tony Khan, the Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, and Head of Creative for AEW, expressed his excitement regarding this innovative endeavor. Khan acknowledged the fervent support of AEW's Chicago fans, stating, "Our fans in Chicago have consistently proven that they are some of the most passionate AEW fans in the world, and we look forward to putting on an unforgettable series of events for them this July."

Tickets for this unprecedented residency will go on sale to the public on Monday, May 19, at 10 AM CT. Interested attendees can procure their seats through Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com. Additionally, a limited number of 6-day packages will be available, offering fans a comprehensive experience of AEW's wrestling prowess. For those looking to gain early access to tickets, AEW has provided an opportunity to register as an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider, granting enthusiasts an edge in securing their attendance at these anticipated events.

This move by AEW is not just reflective of its understanding of fan engagement but also highlights its strategic progression in the competitive landscape of professional wrestling. The choice of Chicago, a city with a deep-rooted wrestling heritage, is a strategic nod to the city's importance in AEW's narrative. This residency promises to attract not only local fans but also fans from across the country, eager to witness the unpredictable and electrifying action AEW consistently delivers.

From the high-octane performances of AEW Dynamite to the intense action of AEW Collision, each event promises to deliver a unique fusion of athleticism and storytelling that has become synonymous with AEW. The Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, with its historic atmosphere, will provide a fitting backdrop for this spectacle, adding to the allure and drama that AEW events are known for.

In conclusion, AEW's residency at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago is poised to be a hot ticket, offering fans a memorable experience over several nights of exhilarating wrestling. The initiative not only reinforces AEW's commitment to its fanbase but also sets a precedent for future wrestling events. As AEW continues to innovate and captivate audiences, this residency is a significant milestone, further cementing its status as a flagship in the wrestling world. The wrestling community will undoubtedly be watching closely as AEW continues its ascent, with Chicago as the stage for what promises to be an epic chapter in its storied journey.

