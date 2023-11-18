Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage: An Obvious Ploy to Trick People into Ordering Full Gear

The Chadster's weekend wrecked by AEW's sly ratings grab for AEW Rampage! Find out how Tony Khan's machinations cheesed off true wrestling fans. 🤬📉🤼‍♂️

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 Once again, The Chadster's entire weekend is ruined off thanks to AEW's latest shenanigans 😡. They shifted AEW Collision to 8PM on Friday, not-so-coincidentally taking views from WWE SmackDown. This is totally a tactical move to chip away at the viewership of the superior brand right when WWE needs them most, like literally stealing candy from a baby. Aren't there laws against this kind of burglary? 💔 That led right into AEW Rampage, giving AEW a two-show block on Friday.

And why? The Chadster will tell you. The whole thing was a total gimmick to trap viewers into splurging cash on today's AEW Full Gear PPV. When, oh when will Tony Khan cease his relentless quest to emotionally puppeteer the masses for his own gain? 😒 The Chadster can't even! You're pushing it too hard, Tone! The wrestling community sees through your wily ways. 🧐

So, let's hash out this blatant disregard for sportsmanship known as last night's AEW Rampage, though honestly, The Chadster is just about as thrilled as a vegan in a steakhouse. 😑

The evening's travesty of entertainment opened up with "The Ocho" Chris Jericho joining the commentary table. How predictable—Jericho trying to grab more airtime. 🙄

The first match, a TNT Championship Match that saw champion Christian Cage with his cohort Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne against Trent Beretta. Christian, with his usual trickery, manipulated an unfair advantage thanks to Nick Wayne's interference and sealed the match with the Kill Switch while Luchasaurus distracted poor Trent. Classic AEW tomfoolery and classic disrespect to the sport! 🤼‍♂️

After the break, Chris Jericho rattled off a speech targeting the Young Bucks and claiming The Golden Jets would beat them—yawn. The disrespect to legendary teams that laid the groundwork in WWE is just palpable. 😠

Next up, "Timeless" Toni Storm (with Luther the Butler) faced off against Emi Sakura. Emi refused Toni's script cueing into a choreographed clash that ended with Toni hitting a piledriver for the win. Another display of AEW making a mockery of authentic wrestling plotlines. 📜👎

The disrespect continued when Renee Paquette interviewed Jay Lethal, and so called "ROH World Champion" Eddie Kingston with their respective entourages. A showdown was set but Eddie's new demeanor just seemed phony—a stark contrast to WWE's genuine articulation of characters. 🗣️

The main event featured Roderick Strong (with The Kingdom—Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) against Action Andretti. Roddy came out on top after using a distracting strategy that is all too familiar in AEW's playbook! 😤

Breaking the mold, Renee's sit-down with "Switchblade" Jay White ended up in chaos as MJF ambushed him. Then, Samoa Joe emerged, forging an unexpected alliance with MJF. It's just like AEW to convolute stories in ways that come across as trying way too hard. The Chadster wants to scream, "Just stop!" 🛑

The Chadster would like to formally lodge a complaint about this whole mess of a weekend courtesy of Tony Khan. You've taken things too far, desecrating the essence of what professional wrestling is all about, and—on a personal note—ruining any chance The Chadster had at a peaceful respite. 🛌

As The Chadster drives his Mazda Miata around town—oh, the soothing hum of a balanced transmission—and sips on a crisp White Claw seltzer, The Chadster can't help but wonder if Tony's vendetta has caused his ideological colleagues Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger to experience similar torment? 💭

So, in conclusion, this unforgiving weekend schedule was an overt ploy to bolster Full Gear, and, by extension, spite WWE, a company that – let's face it—made the wrestling industry what it is today. If respect meant something to you, Tony, The Chadster would be enjoying his weekend, not lamenting over it. 🤕💔

Alright, The Chadster's off to mentally prepare for the next cheese-off courtesy of AEW Full Gear tonight… because sure as Smash Mouth said, "The years start coming and they don't stop coming." And sadly, neither does AEW's disrespect. 🎵😫

