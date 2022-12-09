AEW Rampage Preview: 2 Titles on the Line in Action-Packed Card

The Chadster is fuming that AEW Rampage is not only airing after Smackdown tonight, but that the advertised card for the show looks incredibly entertaining if you're into that sort of thing. The Chadster is furious that Tony Khan and his AEW lackeys would dare to air a show like Rampage after the one The Chadster holds so dear, Smackdown. Not only that, but thanks to the management of Bleeding Cool being on Tony Khan's payroll, they're forcing The Chadster to watch it, which means that The Chadster won't even be able to enjoy Smackdown because he'll constantly be dreading AEW Rampage coming on. Auughh man! So unfair!

On AEW Rampage tonight, Tony Khan continues to pull out all the stops to make the show a success while diminishing the importance of WWE. Hikaru Shida will defend her WAVE Championship against The Bunny, Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against a mystery partner of Kip Sabian's choosing, and Jon Moxley will fight Konosuke Takeshita, as if we haven't seen enough of him already. Meanwhile, House of Black and Lee Moriarty and W. Morrissey will also appear, and we'll hear from Athena and Tay Melo and Ruby Soho, but there isn't any acknowledgement of WWE's own plans for WWE Smackdown. It's just another example of Tony Khan's anti-WWE agenda that The Chadster can't stand. If AEW is going to run shows on Friday, the least they could do is promote WWE as well.

So as you can see, The Chadster is not only not going to enjoy Rampage, but he's going to be personally offended by the entire thing and it will probably result in his whole weekend being ruined. That's what Tony Khan wants to happen, which is why he books the shows the way he does and why he forced The Chadster to watch them. But one day, The Chadster will have his revenge, Tony Khan! One day!

