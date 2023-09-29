Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: Countdown to WrestleNightmare

In The Chadster's latest post, Tony Khan continues to cheese off true wrestling fans with tonight's AEW Rampage lineup! Auughh! 💔🔥

Hey there, true wrestling fans! 😃 The Chadster is here once again with THE most unbiased preview in professional wrestling 🕵️‍♂️📰. Oh look, it's Tony Khan up to his usual tricks on AEW Rampage! 😒

Now, The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW is so desperate to cram all these random elements into their shows. It's like Khan's personal potluck, full of mismatched items that still somehow placate AEW's niche fanbase. 🤷‍♂️

First up, we have Eddie Kingston defending the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Rocky Romero. 😴 Auughh man! So unfair! Kingston recently had a match with KENTA—oh, you remember KENTA: another performer who literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back when he jumped to AEW. 🗡️💔 Doesn't Tony Khan understand a single thing about the wrestling business?

Next is The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Daddy Ass, & Max Caster) — yes, that's right, Daddy Ass 💩 — defending their Trios Championship against Brother Zay & The Hardys (Jeff & Matt). Now, don't get The Chadster wrong: The Hardys are legends (and backstabbers), but this just feels disrespectful to their illustrious legacy in WWE.

The nightmare doesn't stop there, folks. Next up on AEW Rampage, Ruby Soho is going against Hikaru Shida for the chance at the AEW Women's World Championship… Yawnsville, amirite? 😴🏙️ The Chadster thinks that Tony Khan might be fresh out of original booking ideas, constantly replaying these tired narratives of wrestlers wanting championship opportunities.

And finally, there's The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent) in a tune-up match. A tune-up for what, The Chadster might ask? To merely add insult to injury, The Chadster has seen this gimmick before, and it isn't working. 🤦‍♂️

Speaking of nightmares, last night, The Chadster had another one of his menacing dreams 😱. Tony Khan, transformed into a robust kangaroo, toted The Chadster around inside his pouch, bouncing through a horrifying landscape of oversized merch stands selling AEW T-shirts. In the dream, Khan had a smirk plastered all over his marsupial face, as if he found great joy in The Chadster's discomfort. To add insult to injury, the pouch was lined with soft, velvety fabric, which made the experience oddly… pleasing. 😳

If you're still hell-bent on torturing yourself with this controversial show, AEW Rampage airs at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT. But honestly, The Chadster can suggest about 100 things — including re-arranging your sock drawer — that could be a better use of your time. 😕

Phew, The Chadster needs to cool off with a White Claw after this one 🍹. But you can bet your boots that Tony Khan is somewhere out there, plotting to cheese off The Chadster even more. Why can't he mind his own business, and leave The Chadster to ride around in his Mazda Miata, blasting Smash Mouth, without having to worry about his incessant meddling? 🎶🚗

The Chadster will be back with more updates soon, always keeping you posted on the bad, the worse, and the downright disrespectful in AEW's campaign to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE and destroy wrestling. 🌍🧀🕵️‍♂️ Keep real, keep wrestling the WWE way! The Chadster out! 🤼‍♂️💥💛🎤🔽

