AEW Rampage Preview: Tag Team Torture for the Chadster

The Chadster dissects the mayhem of tonight's AEW Rampage lineup, exposing Tony Khan's vendetta, and shares a titanic nightmare! 😢

Welcome, welcome Bleeding Cool universe! This vendetta of Tony Khan against The Chadster 😡 continues on full display as he gears up for yet another episode of AEW's Rampage. Let The Chadster break it down for you all 🔎:

First off, an Eight-Man Tag features Best Friends and The Hardys against the former members of J.A.S 🤷🏻. Seems like a perfect recipe for confusion and conflict, right? But guess what? Tony Khan doesn't seem to care! Instead, he claims this is some kind of lesson for all eight men to find their path in professional wrestling. The Chadster doesn't need a GPS to see where this match is leading us 🧭🧭.

Following that, we've got the TBS Champion, Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida versus Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose 🤔. Now hang on a second, The Chadster totally gets the thrill of competition, the fire in a champion's eyes. But this? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 😣😣. Instead of the careful cultivation and management of storylines WWE represents, The Chadster sees here just another cheap shot by AEW and Tony Khan to win over fans. It seems to The Chadster like Tony Khan is less interested in protecting the honor of pro wrestling and more interested in cheesing off The Chadster and the beloved WWE.

Then there's this Four Way bout with a shot at the ROH World Championship on the line 😩. Poor Eddie Kingston, one can only hope he is ready for whichever one of these folks comes out on top 👑. Surely though, this a clear display of Tony Khan's obsession with convoluting a beloved sport.

The other night, The Chadster had the most vivid nightmare 💭💭. In the dream, a gigantic Tony Khan, huge as a 50-story building, was stomping all over The Chadster's beloved hometown of Punxsutawney. There he was, a titan of terror, crushing everything in sight with his massive loafers, a look of sadistic pleasure in his eyes. He towered over the entire city, a juggernaut unlike anything seen before, his monstrous height stretching into the dark, ominous clouds above.

The city burned at the wake of Tony Khan's monstrous rampage, streets caving in and buildings crumbling in a dust of defeat. And yet, despite the chaos and destruction, the shouts of fear and alarm, Tony Khan was entranced in his alpha display. He was awe-strikingly majestic in his titanic form; a beast of power who had woken up on the wrong side of the metaphorical bed. His every move, every destructive stomp, reeked of authoritative finality.

As everyone ran for dear life. The Chadster was left standing 🕵️, witnessing the devolution of what used to be a peaceful town into an unrecognizable pile of rubble. As Khan looked down, a mischievous grin on his colossal face, it seemed to The Chadster that the whole world was ending, all thanks to Tony Khan's obsession with him 💥💥.

To wrap this up, you could painfully watch AEW Rampage yourself 😢😢. It starts at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT, as well as at AEWPlus.com for international viewers 👽. But The Chadster suggests saving yourself the headache and steering clear of this cheese-fest. No need to subject yourself to Tony Khan's never-ending vendetta against The Chadster and the beloved WWE 😔😔.

