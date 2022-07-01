AEW Rampage Preview: Why, Tony Khan, Why?!

The Chadster has barely finished recovering from the severe depression this week's AEW Dynamite sent him into and already the cruel Tony Khan plans to torment The Chadster once again with this week's episode of AEW Rampage. Tony wouldn't be able to do this to the culture without the help of Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, who has been in cahoots with Tony Khan from the start in their joint plan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! Well, The Chadster isn't going to let Ray and Tony get away with it. No, The Chadster will do his job and publish this preview of AEW Rampage like the true professional The Chadster is, a lone voice of unbiased criticism in a world that is JUST SO UNFAIR to WWE!

Here is AEW's official synopsis for AEW Rampage this week.

Now this Friday night, in the aftermath of Blood & Guts II, Rampage drop on TNT at 10pm EDT/9pm CDT on TNT, as well as on AEWPlus.com for our international audience. The first challenger for Jon Moxley's AEW Interim World Title will be determined in the first-ever 20 man Royal Rampage, Nyla Rose and Toni Storm will battle in the main event with Women's World Title implications, and The Young Bucks will collide with Bishamon in tag team action with championship implications of its own! Get ready for it all by visiting the official AEW YouTube channel, AEW Twitter feed, and Facebook to catch up on Dynamite highlights, and watch the latest episodes of Dark: Elevation, AEW Dark, Road To, and the Control Center with Tony Schiavone!

A battle royal on the b-show?! Auughh man! That's so unfair! You would think that AEW, knowing they just had two big events in Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts, would give WWE a break ahead of Money in the Bank this weekend, but no, AEW has to continue to go all out show after show! That just goes to show that Tony Khan has zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it! Here are the participants in the battle royal for tonight's AEW Rampage, by the way:

Adam Page, Brody King, Dante Martin, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, Frankie Kazarian, John Silver, Keith Lee, Konosuke Takeshita, Matt Hardy, Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, Penta Oscuro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Rush, Swerve Strickland, The Blade, The Butcher, & Tony Nese

And on top of that, on this one episode of AEW Rampage, an inter-promotional tag team championship match where two companies, AEW and NJPW, team up to BULLY The Chadster's beloved WWE?! Auughh man! So unfair! And then a great match like Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm on top of all that? The Chadster can feel himself becoming even more sexually impotent than ever!

Don't believe all that stuff about Tony Khan hugging people. He isn't very nice at all!

Here's how you can watch AEW Rampage:

This Friday night's Rampage cracks the Forbidden Door open just a tad, and it's coming at you starting at 10:00 EDT/9:00pm CDT on TNT, as well as at AEWPlus.com for international audiences!

But if you care about The Chadster, please don't. Just watch Smackdown instead. Maybe Mr. McMahon will make an appearance!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, wrestling