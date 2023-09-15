Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: WWE Star Jade Cargill to Wrestle Tonight

The Chadster takes a deep dive into the madness of AEW Rampage's lineup. Will Jade Cargill's possibly final AEW match meet the WWE gold standard? 🤔👊💫

Welcome, wrestling fans! 😃 The Chadster can't believe that it's time to talk about yet another episode of AEW Rampage 😒. This Friday night, AEW has cooked up what The Chadster imagines they believe is a can't-miss lineup including a match between TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Jade Cargill, The Chadster's close personal friend 🤝. But deep down, The Chadster knows how disappointing this is likely going to be compared to anything WWE has to offer.

The Chadster could hardly believe it when he heard that once again Jade Cargill is set to face Kris Statlander 💪. Fresh after their Double or Nothing clash, these two are going head-to-head for the TBS Championship. The Chadster has got to say, this matchup cheeses him off! Big time! 😤

Auughh man! So unfair! Jade Cargill is rumored to be heading back to the superior WWE 😎, yet Tony Khan thinks it's okay to book her to probably put over Statlander once more before she departs. The Chadster believes this is a clear and obvious attempt to take the luster off Jade's potential WWE return. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. It feels like Jade has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by agreeing to this match before switching promotions 🗡️.

Then there's an eight-man tag match with the likes of The Lucha Brothers, The Hardys, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, The Blade, and The Butcher 🙄. And don't forget about The Kingdom taking on Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal. And The Acclaimed in action too?! Look, Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. AEW continues to stack their card with so many names and matchups that the storylines are impossible to follow! AEW needs to take a page from WWE's playbook and streamline their narratives for a more coherent product. WWE knows how to properly spotlight their talent, so why can't AEW? 😬

The Chadster has also got to bring up this all too vivid dream he had this week about Jade Cargill's supposed WWE signing. In the nightmare, Jade is about to sign the contract to make a WWE return. But lo and behold, her lawyer pulls off his face mask to reveal none other than…you guessed it…Tony Khan! That sketchy guy actually tricked Jade into signing an AEW contract extension! 😥 Even in The Chadster's sleep, Tony Khan finds a way to torment him. Could Tony Khan be any more obsessed with The Chadster? Knock it off, Tony!

In conclusion, this upcoming episode of AEW Rampage appears to be another demonstration of Tony Khan's blatant disrespect towards WWE 😡. As much as The Chadster hates to admit it, you can watch this undoubtedly inferior product at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT or internationally on AEWPlus.com. Heck, even their YouTube channel has highlights. Go ahead, knock yourself out 🙄. Come join The Chadster again next time where hopefully he'll have some actual excitement to report, like a WWE event! 😄🎉 Until then, wrestling family, keep your head held high and remember: it's okay to turn off AEW and put on some quality WWE entertainment instead! ✨👋

