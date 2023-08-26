Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage Review: One of Top 3 Worst AEW Shows This Weekend

Dang it, Tony Khan! The Chadster is cheesed off after another upsetting AEW Rampage episode and a disappointing breakfast. Why, Tony? Why?

Hello wrestling fans and devoted Chadster readers, The Chadster here with an update on AEW Rampage. Unfortunately, it looks like AEW did it again, presenting another installment of wrestling that disrespects everything that WWE has ever done for the business. 😠

AEW Rampage was broadcast from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on commentary. AEW kicked off the proceedings by paying tribute to Windham Rotunda, but the show soon spiraled into the usual shenanigans that Tony Khan finds entertaining. 😒

In the International Championship Match, "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy battled against QTV's Aaron Solo to retain his belt. Obviously, Tony favors his golden boy Orange Cassidy. Solo's immense talent was overshadowed by the spectacle of interference and cheap tactics. 😡 Auughh man! So unfair! 🥵

As if that wasn't enough, AEW decided to throw in a baffling segment with AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall. In a sit-down interview, he claimed that he deserved respect because he climbed his way to the top of the roster all by himself. Please! How can anyone claim autonomy in an industry masterminded by a puppeteer like Tony Khan? 🎭 Marshall went on to successfully defend his title against Gravity.

In other parts of this train wreck of a show, Luchasaurus successfully defended his TNT Championship against R. Jones, and Hikaru Shida & Dr. Britt Baker teamed up against The Outcasts' Toni Storm & Saraya in a match won by The Outcasts. These matches were filled with the usual, blatant favoritism, lack of control, and just a flagrant disregard for the wrestling craft. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

The Chadster is getting really cheesed off with how Tony Khan is handling his wrestling promotion. It's bad enough he has to deal with the upcoming AEW All In event tomorrow, but he also had to deal with another episode of AEW Rampage as well. When will it be enough for Tony Khan? It feels like this guy has a personal vendetta against The Chadster. Like seriously, what is it with him and these damn wrestling shows!

This morning, The Chadster was having his breakfast when something very suspicious happened. When The Chadster cracked an egg into the frying pan, the yolk was in the exact shape of Tony Khan's face. Suddenly, The Chadster's appetite was gone. Has Tony Khan infiltrated local chickens now? Hijacking barn fowl to produce disdainfully AEW-biased eggs? This is just another testament of how The Chadster's life is continuously shadowed by the frustrating presence of Tony Khan. 😫

The Chadster can't help but wonder if Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger are also being subjected to similar bouts of Tony Khan induced nightmares and poultry invasion. Dearest readers, it's high time to recognize AEW's flippant attitude towards the industry. Let's celebrate and acknowledge the true genius and grace afforded to us by WWE. 🎉 And please Tony Khan, for the love of sanity, can The Chadster have one peaceful morning without seeing your face in my breakfast? 🍳

