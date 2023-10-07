Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage Review: Tony Khan's Salvo on the Eve of WWE Fastlane

Tony Khan frays The Chadster's nerves again with another laughable AEW Rampage. Unfair on the eve of WWE's big Fastlane PLE night! 😖💔

The Chadster begins this diatribe with a sigh so heavy, it almost shattered the sturdy windshield of his Mazda Miata.😣. Last night, instead of being able to relax and gear up for WWE Fastlane, The Chadster found himself painstakingly watching and reviewing AEW Rampage. Clearly, it was one of the crudest slaps to professional wrestling that The Chadster has ever had the misfortune to observe.🤦‍♂️

To start with, Jeff Hardy, a prodigious former WWE talent, pinned Daniel Garcia with a Swanton Bomb, thereby securing a victory for the Hardy clan in an 8-man tag. Auughh man! So unfair! 💔 The way AEW has exploited Hardy's stature and undermined his chronicle forged in WWE is utterly disrespectful to the wrestling biz and everything WWE has ever done for it. 👎

Moreover, it seemed that Tony Khan was relishing the chance to tick The Chadster off again when Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta triumphed over some jobbers in a tag match. How could Castagnoli, who once sparkled in WWE's bright stage, allow himself to be used to shine such a raw talent as Yuta in AEW? Claudio, The Chadster knows you're a better man than this, Cesaro! 😠

Next up, Komander hitting a 450 Splash on Lince Dorado in a fatal four-way, earning a shot at the ROH World Championship. Seriously? This move certainly looks like a personal jab from Tony Khan on WWE, having a former talent like Dorado lose on AEW TV like that. But then, Khan and AEW clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, anyway.🙄

And just when The Chadster thought it couldn't get worse, the main event unfolded with Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida defeating Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. Auuggh man! So unfair! 😖

All this while a video package hinted at Danhausen's return as if the already swarming AEW roster wasn't enough. As Smash Mouth famously sang, "it's a cool place, and they say it gets colder," but in AEW's case, it's a crowded place and it appears Tony Khan is insatiable! 🤮

Tragically, the torment isn't over yet, dear WWE devotees. 😓 Even though WWE Fastlane is on tonight, AEW proves it's still oblivious to the concept of fair play, with AEW Collision going head-to-head with WWE's Premium Live Event. Rest assured, The Chadster will be prioritising WWE Fastlane. But here's an SOS call to all wrestling faithful: let's stand for the respect wrestling deserves and grant The Chadster some solace. Please, watch WWE over AEW tonight for the love of wrestling! 😖🥺

Heck, even Keighleyanne, distracted as she can be by texting that guy Gary, agrees that it's total cheese-offing at Tony's part. That's why she rolled her eyes at Tony Khan's antics when The Chadster told her about them. 😒The Chadster urges every unbiased journalist out there, like Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani, to not succumb to Tony Khan's mischievous gambits. Together, we can reclaim wrestling from the clutches of AEW's disruptive antics! 💪🔥

