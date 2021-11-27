AEW Rampage: Riho Should Give Up Title Shot Out of Respect for WWE

Riho defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. on AEW Rampage last night, winning a future title shot against Baker in a Black Friday Deal match made because Riho was technically never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale at All Out earlier this year. Riho will get to challenge baker for the AEW Women's Championship, a belt which Riho was the first holder of. But if Riho has any respect for the wrestling business at all, she should give up that title shot and apologize to Vince McMahon for stealing his ideas.

The fact is that having the challenger win a title shot by defeating the champion in a non-title match on AEW Rampage is one of WWE's oldest tricks. WWE does this so often you know that whenever it is a non-title match, the unlikely challenger will win, while they will definitely lose in the actual title match. That's a hallmark of WWE booking, and AEW, Britt Baker, Riho, and especially Tony Khan know that. By ripping off that booking idea, AEW has blatantly disrespected WWE, which The Chadster thinks is so unfair. Auughh man!

If AEW is allowed to get away with this, they will probably have Baker and Riho face each other in a half-dozen rematches between now and the actual title match, and another half-dozen afterward. But Riho has the opportunity to do the right thing if she would go on Twitter, apologize to Vince McMahon for partaking in Tony Khan's plan to defraud AEW's viewers, steal from WWE, and disrespect the wrestling business, and give back the title shot. Maybe WWE would even consider giving her a developmental contract if she did that, though she would need to pay her dues by jobbing to Zelina Vega in a lot of two-minute matches if she ever hopes to make up for this.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling