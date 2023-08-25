Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage: The Road to All In Goes Through the Chadster

The Chadster's grapples with the card for AEW Rampage and Tony Khan's tiresome tomfoolery. Time to unleash the smackdown!💪🤼‍♂️👎

Alrighty folks, ready or not, here comes another week of what AEW deems "entertainment." The Chadster is here to tell you why this episode of AEW Rampage is another slap in the face to true wrestling fans who hold the WWE in high regard.😑😑😑

First off, what the cheese are they thinking with this QT Marshall (c) vs. Gravity bout for the AAA Latin American Championship? This international team-up with Mexican promotion AAA is a disgraceful attempt to flex on WWE! 🤬🤬🤬 Not to mention, it's dangerously close to AEW's UK venture, All In., which also features a team-up with NJPW. And Jim Ross interviewing Marshall on AEW Rampage as well? Auughh man! So unfair! It's like the entire world tangled web of mockery, in collusion against WWE.🙄🙄

But that's not even the end of the madness, folks! When it comes to Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Aaron Solo for the AEW International Championship, it sends The Chadster into a rage. Cassidy's "unconventional style" is an insult to everything WWE has worked tirelessly to establish. 😡😡

Furthermore, the blatant manipulation that Tony Khan is pushing with the Saraya and Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker women's tag match is clear as day. It's a blatant attempt to steal away more WWE die-hard fans to prop up that ungodly All In PPV. So disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.💔💔

And then there's Luchasaurus. So, he's just going to make an appearance without even hinting at who he will face? Talk about not understanding a single thing about the wrestling business.🤦🤦

If Tony Khan's crimes were limited to the abomination he calls AEW Rampage, it would be one thing, but Tony Khan has taken to invading The Chadster's dreams as well! Are you ready for a wild ride, folks? Last night, The Chadster had another one of those unsettling nightmares about Tony Khan – he's obsessed, honestly. Khan had somehow commandeered a time machine, altering the most iconic moments in WWE history by plastering in AEW stars! 😨 He brazenly replaced the legendary Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart Iron Man classic with a Kenny Omega and CM Punk match. Hulk Hogan's iconic slam of Andre the Giant was switched with Wardlow powerbombing Wheeler Yuta. Can you believe it? Seriously, Tony Khan, stop invading The Chadster's dreams!

The Chadster won't be tuning into AEW Rampage tonight on TNT at 10/9C, and neither should you, gang. There's a mountain of reasons to switch it off all ready to spill from The Chadster's fingertips. Given their propensity for underhanded tactics, there's no comparison between the sterling ethics of WWE and the shenanigans of AEW and Tony Khan. Stand firm, WWE loyalists! It's high time we respected the hard-earned legacy of WWE. Onwards and upwards!💪💪

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!