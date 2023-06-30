Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage: Tony Khan Tries to Outshine WWE Money in the Bank

Tony Khan's AEW Rampage tries to steal WWE's thunder! The Chadster dissects this blatant attack on wrestling norms. 🙄👀😾

Welcome back, folks, to yet another round of The Chadster's world-renowned wrestling commentary! Today, he brings you a preview of tonight's AEW Rampage, and oh boy, is The Chadster cheesed off! Talk about an overload of wrestling madness. It's like Tony Khan is throwing every single cheesy action flick he's ever seen into the wrestling ring. A blatant attempt to steal WWE's limelight? The Chadster thinks so! 🙄

Claudio Castagnoli will be defending his ROH World Championship against Komander. We get it, Komander has won his last four matches in Ring of Honor. But pitting him against a wrestler as seasoned and dominant as Castagnoli screams 'desperation' rather than 'strategy'. Auughh man! So unfair! 😠

The tag team bout with QTV's Johnny TV & QT Marshall squaring off against Hardy Party's Brother Zay & Matt Hardy is just another example of Tony Khan's absolute disregard for wrestling norms. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster is rolling his eyes hard at this one, guys. 🙄 And let's talk about Johnny TV choosing to join AEW after having a successful career as John Morrison in WWE. Just because WWE fired him, he goes and stabs Vince McMahon right in the back? And for what? To wrestle on Rampage? Pfft! 🤷‍♂️

Don't even get The Chadster started on Hikaru Shida battling it out with Taya Valkyrie! This is just another monument to the never-ending circus Tony Khan calls AEW. The Chadster hates to see good wrestling wasted on circus stunts. And then there's "The Chairman" Shawn Spears taking on The Blade. Could Tony Khan be any more desperate for attention? 😠

Now, just yesterday, The Chadster found himself at the mall, stopping by a toy store selling wrestling memorabilia. Out of nowhere, who does he see but Tony Khan himself, replacing WWE figures with AEW ones! That guy didn't just have the nerve to mess with The Chadster's beloved WWE, but he also had the audacity to smile and snap a photo? Seriously, who does that?! 👀👀 Engaging his inner Cena, The Chadster gave chase. The Chadster dodged kids, mothers, aggressive pretzel-sellers; he even tripped over a service dog! It was pure chaos, but Tony Khan just disappeared into the crowd, grinning like the Cheshire Cat. 😾😾

It's plain to see that Tony Khan is desperate to get one over on WWE. The Chadster just can't understand why he continues to stoop so low. Yet, his determination to outshine WWE Money in the Bank with AEW Rampage shows he's a clear threat to the art of wrestling. In conclusion, you can catch this disaster of a wrestling event, Tonight's AEW Rampage, at 10:00PM ET/9:00pm CT on TNT. Just don't expect anything sensible; that's what WWE is for, after all! 🥂 Stay tuned for more wrestling truth bombs from The Chadster. Until then, keeping wrestling honest, one rant at a time!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!