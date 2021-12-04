AEW Rampage: Tony Nese Loses Title Match, Wins AEW Contract

Howdy, folks. The Chadster just woke up from a massive bender last night. The Chadster drank four, maybe even five peach-flavored White Claw seltzers last night. The Chadster can't even remember how many he drank, that's how messed up The Chadster was. The reason: The Chadster needed to dull the pain after watching AEW Rampage and seeing Tony Nese, that traitor to The Chadster's beloved WWE, win an AEW contract even though he failed to defeat Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship.

Nese stabbed WWE in the back when he decided to appear on AEW. The Chadster found it extremely disrespectful after everything WWE did for Nese. Just because WWE fired him during a pandemic, that means he should turn around and join their competition? Auughh man! So unfair!

Tony Nese didn't even care that Friday was supposed to be a big night for WWE, with Brock Lesnar returning to Smackdown. What kind of man puts on an excellent match with Sammy Guevara on the same night his former employer is trying to boost the ratings? It's just so disrespectful.

Tony Nese may have lost the match, but he won a job from Tony Khan, who announced that Nese was "All Elite" right before Rampage started.

The TNT Title is at stake in a huge match TONIGHT on #AEWRampage! We have a great Champion @sammyguevara & I'm so impressed by the challenger, he's been one of the hottest free agents in the business; ahead of this HUGE match tonight I'm making it official: @TonyNese IS ALL ELITE pic.twitter.com/OY6OplUs3D — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Nese took his blood money and then betrayed Vince McMahon, and The Chadster is extremely cheesed off about it. But what can you expect from people who are willing to work from Tony Khan, who has zero respect for sports entertainment and doesn't know anything about the wrestling business? Congratulations on your new job, Tony Nese. The Chadster hopes it was worth it.

