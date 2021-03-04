AEW Revolution: Updates to PPV Card After Last Night's AEW Dynamite

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente. I'm sorry that I missed the AEW Dynamite recap last night, comrades, but some pressing business came up when some of my political opponents staged a coup attempt. Thankfully, the military remained loyal to El Presidente… because if they did not, I would have them all executed! Haw haw haw haw! In any case, comrades, I had to take the night off so that I could have my enemies killed by firing squads. They all died like dogs, and I must once again thank my esteemed colleague, Jude Terror, for covering the show in my absence. Would I have preferred Ryan Fassett? Sure, comrades. He is way funnier! But anything is better than that Chad McMahon. But enough about me, amigos. Let's see how the card for AEW Revolution changed after last night's incredible show.

Thunder Rosa and Riho vs. Britt Baker and Reba is set for AEW Revolution on Sunday.
Nyla Rose and Ryo Mizunami faced off last night in the finals of the AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament, with Mizunami coming out on top. That means that Mizunami will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship at AEW Revolution. Another match added to the show last night is Thunder Rosa and Riho vs. Britt Baker and Rebel, which will take place on The Buy-In Pre-Show unless the internet gets all pissy at Tony Khan about it and he decided to back down and add it to the main card like he did with that Dental Office match last year. That would be a bad move, but comrade Tony is a people pleaser, so we cannot rule it out.

There may also have been some additions to the various multi-person matches happening at AEW Revolution. Who can keep track?!  Those are the Casino Tag Team Royale match, in which the following teams will compete: Santana and Ortiz, The Butcher and the Blade, Private Party, Bear Country, Top Flight, and two teams from the Dark Order, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson plus John Silver and Alex Reynolds. And in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match for a shot at the TNT Championship, Max Caster, Penta, Lance Archer, Cody Rhodes, and the match's probable winner, Scorpio Sky, will compete.

Other matches for the show include: Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy, Hangman PAge vs. Matt Hardy in a Big Money Match, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight, The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship in a barbed wire death match. AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday, March 7th, at 8PM ET on PPV, B/R Live, and Fite TV (depending on your region). The Buy-In Pre-Show will begin an hour before that.

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death.

