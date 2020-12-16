AEW, Rooster Teeth Team for Pop Culture Podcast; Scorpio Sky to Host

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you from Warren Buffet's garage, with news on suspicious activities from the pro wrestling organization known as AEW. Back when I was running an authoritarian dictatorship, I always told people, "if you see something, say something" and if I saw that they didn't say something about something they saw, then I would send the secret police to pull them from their homes in the middle of the night and subject them to countless tortures before dragging them off to a reeducation camp from which they might never return. So I have to tell you all about what AEW is up to: they are launching a new podcast in conjunction with Rooster Teeth, to be hosted by Scorpio Sky and James Willems, providing an inside look at the week in pop culture.

That's right. It looks like AEW is no longer content with simply dominating the pro wrestling landscape. The company is expanding its focus to the world of pop culture journalism, a move that can only be viewed as aggressively encroaching on the territory of websites just like this one. It's the sort of thing I might expect from the American CIA, but not from AEW. Nevertheless, the whole plot is laid out in a press release:

December 16, 2020 — Rooster Teeth and All Elite Wrestling announced a new weekly lifestyle podcast, Wrestling With The Week, hosted by AEW sensation Scorpio Sky and Funhaus co-creative director James Willems. Each 30-minute episode gives wrestling and gaming fans insider looks at the week in wrestling, gaming, sports, movies and more.

"But Your Excellency," I'm sure you're saying, "Surely AEW would not dare provoke the wrath of El Presidente. Maybe Scorpio Sky just wanted to have a podcase like everybody else in the wrestling business." And yes, that certainly sounds plausible. But look at who is executive producing the podcast: that decadent capitalist dog, Tony Khan himself!

Produced by Eric Baudour (The Rooster Teeth Podcast, Mega64), the premiere episode of Wrestling With The Week debuts in audio and video streaming formats worldwide on Jan. 18, 2021. Wrestling With The Week is represented by Rooster Teeth's The Roost Podcast Network, and is executive produced by Activist Artist Management and Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. Fans can visit WrestlingWithTheWeek.com for more information, watch the official podcast trailer at this LINK, and follow @WWTWpod for more information.

The podcast is set to debut in 2021 and will be available in all the usual podcast outlets as well as AEW's YouTube. I will order one of my guards to listen to the podcast very carefully so I can keep close tabs on AEW's moves into pop culture journalism. You can view the show page here and watch a trailer below.