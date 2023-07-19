Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: , ,

AEW Dynamite Shocker: John Cena Promotes Tonight's Blood and Guts?!

Join El Presidente in his "liberated" palace as he ponders John Cena Sr.'s tweet promoting tonight's AEW Dynamite in Boston. Viva la revolución!

Salutations, comrades! It is your beloved El Presidente, issuing this proclamation straight from the glistening golden palace I "liberated" from a particularly capitalist CEO in Boston. So, why find myself in the plush belly of the bourgeois beast, you might ask? Well, it all ties to the delicately chaotic world of American wrestling! Speaking of beasts, a wild tweet has appeared! And who's the sender? I'll give you a hint comrades: he's a former WWE wrestler, a rival of Randy Orton, and his name is John Cena! Well… John Cena Sr., that is, the father of the more well-known John Cena of WWE Championship fame. Haw haw haw haw!

John Cena and John Cena appear on WWE Raw in 2007 after the elder Cena lost to Randy Orton. John Cena Sr. promoted AEW Dynamite tonight.
John Cena and John Cena appear on WWE Raw in 2007 after the elder Cena lost to Randy Orton. [Screencap: WWE]

Comrades, progress is beautiful! While the American CIA is busy sniffing around my undisclosed location, wrestling luminaries, the progenitors of American ring warriors, are embracing the shining socialist beacon that is All Elite Wrestling!

Could Cena Sr.'s tweet be a not-so-subtle jab at the capitalist WWE empire? Only time will tell. In my experience (which includes an unforgettable arm-wrestling match against Fidel Castro in a Havana dive bar), men of their stature do not mince words. The heroic blood of defiance runs deep in their veins!

Tonight's AEW Dynamite promises to be an extravaganza of proletariat passion! Blood and Guts clashes between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite, similar to the time my loyal tank battalion faced down an American drone strike. We shall also bear witness to the meeting of minds and muscles as MJF and Adam Cole square off against Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. Reminds me of that game of chess with Khrushchev back in '59!

And then, comrades, the display of raw power – just like a good socialist revolt – as Hook and Jungle Boy Jack Perry grapple for the FTW Championship! True struggle in its purest form, much like my tussles with our American friends at the CIA.

So tune in – if your CIA agent has not blocked the channel – for some fiery AEW action tonight. Join me, your humble El Presidente, in celebrating this grand socialist spectacle from the newly transformed People's Palace in Boston (no billionaires were harmed, comrades, relax!).

Ah, the smell of the workers' righteous victory over bourgeois glitz. Each body slam a reminder that in the face of power, unity will always triumph. Let's enjoy this beautiful display of wrestling prowess, as I enjoy my new Cuban cigars and single malt procured from the capitalists. Viva la revolución, comrades! And viva AEW!

El Presidente

After a successful fourteen-year career as a South American dictator, El Presidente faked his own death in 2013 in order to pursue his two true passions: rigging American elections for Joe Biden, and wrestling dirt sheet reporting. Since opportunities to rig the election for Joe Biden were few and far between until recently, El Presidente mostly focused on the wrestling dirt sheet reporting, where he became one of the best in the business. Unfortunately, the American CIA sabotaged his 1-900 hotline, the pinnacle of his country's wrestling news technology, and imperialist hacks like Meltzer, Johnson, Sapp, and Satin took all the credit on their stupid websites. Finally, El Presidente has found a way to break into the American market by becoming a Bleeding Cool contributor, so get ready for the spread of great wrestling news and socialism, comrades!
