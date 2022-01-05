AEW to Hold Beach Break in Cleveland This Year; Yes, Cleveland

AEW announced Wednesday that this year's Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite will take place in Cleveland, OH on January 26th. Yes, that's right, Cleveland, OH does, technically, have a beach, though it is a beach on Lake Eerie, not any ocean. And while it's debatable whether one would want to actually go to the beach in Cleveland (or to go to Cleveland at all under any circumstances), one certainly would not want to go there in the winter. Luckily, Dynamite is scheduled to take place at the Wolstein Center, so if anything, it will be a beach-like environment inside the arena, which is preferable to the actual Cleveland beach at any time of year.

AEW announced the news on Twitter, adding that there will also be a Beach Break episode of AEW Rampage taped that same night.

We would love to be able to say that holding a beach-themed PPV in Cleveland is the dumbest thing to happen in wrestling today, but unfortunately, it isn't, because WWE apparently thought today would be a good day to release William Regal, amongst other backstage producers, so in light of that, Cleveland Beach Break sounds like a fine idea.

AEW also released the latest rankings ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, which takes place in Newark, New Jersey. New Jersey also has beaches, in case AEW is looking for somewhere to hold Beach Break in 2023, and they're way better than the ones in Cleveland. The only drawback is that they're full of people from New Jersey (and worse, New York). But at least you can get a decent pizza there.

Remember to change your DVR if you haven't already, since AEW Dynamite airs for the first time on its new home, TBS, at 8PM tonight.