WWE Cuts: Road Dogg & William Regal Among Those Released Today

It's a new year, but WWE is still trimming their payrolls in 2022. After a year filled with surprising news of the releases of major names from all around the company, WWE has started this year with another round of releases, this time focusing on the staff at the WWE Performance Center and the NXT brand. Former in-ring stars who have transitioned into backstage roles such as William Regal and "Road Dogg" Jesse James were among those released today, along with other staff at the Performance Center in Florida.

News started coming out late this afternoon that WWE was releasing a new batch of staff with the focus this time on the Performance Center. WWE released the following statement to confirm the releases:

"With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we've decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best."

The following names are who are reported to have been released by WWE today: William Regal, "Road Dogg" Jesse James, Chris Guy (Ace Steel), Dave Kapoor (Ranjin Singh), Ryan Katz, George Carroll, and Scott Armstrong.

George Carroll has been let go, WWE has confirmed to Fightful — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Scott Armstrong is among the NXT personnel cuts, WWE has confirmed to Fightful — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

WWE have confirmed producer Road Dogg, coach Ace Steel and writer Ryan Katz are all gone from NXT — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Dave Kapoor, the former Ranjin Singh, has been let go from WWE. WWE has confirmed to Fightful — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So far, there have not been any wrestlers named in today's WWE releases, but that could come at any time. As we have seen over the past year, these releases seem to come in targeted waves and unfortunately, it seems that the staff of the Performance Center was the one in the crosshairs today.

Of course, this all just further fuels speculation that the WWE is indeed up for sale as they continue to trim their books and create better-looking margins for a potential buyer to see when evaluating how much to spend on Vince McMahon's empire.

We'll keep an eye on this and update the situation as news becomes available.

UPDATE:

And now we have some NXT wrestlers to add to the list of names released by WWE today.

Allison Danger

Danny Burch

Timothy Thatcher

Hideki Suzuki on top of William Regal have been released by WWE. Reported by @SeanRossSapp — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) January 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet