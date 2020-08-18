AEW Women's Tag Cup Tournament Results: Deadly Draw Night 3

With the quarter-finals out of the way, AEW's Women's Tag Team Cup tournament is down to its final four, and I have a feeling we're going to see some really good matches tonight. No more drawing, since all the teams have been set. It's just wrestling tonight, with two semi-final matches: Big Swole and Lil' Swole vs. Nightmare Sisters and TayJay vs. Ivelisse and Diamante.

AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw Night 3

Tony Schiavone and Veda Scott welcome us to the show. They run through the card and send us right to the ring, where Shaul Guererro introduces Big Swole and Lil' Swole. Next up are the Nightmare Sisters, accompanied by Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

Big Swole and Lil' Swole vs. Nightmare Sisters

The match starts with a sequence of pinning combos between Lil' Swole and Brandi.

Allie tags in and ends up getting worked over by both Swoles.

Lil' Swole hits a tope suicida on QT Marshall (by accident). Brandi has a chance to save him, or her action figure. Can you guess which she chose?

Allie and Brandi take control after that and work over Lil' Swole in their corner.

They do their best not to allow her to tag out.

Brandi and Allie are doing solid heel tag teamwork in this match.

When Big Swole finally gets the hot tag, the first opponent she attacks is Brandi's action figure. This makes Brandi furious.

The Swoles have Allie on the ropes when Britt Baker interrupts from her golf cart in the audience on a megaphone. This distracts Big Swole and allows Allie to hit an elbow drop on Lil' Swole and get the win.

After the match, Swole chases after Baker and Rebel as the ride away on the cart. There are, to my knowledge, two women's matches scheduled or likely for All Out: Hikaru Shida defending against an as-yet-unnamed opponent and Big Swole vs. Britt Baker in a grudge match. Arguably, Swole vs. Baker is the more high-profile match because it's been built over several months. As such, barring interference, I would have expected the Swoles to go over here, but it definitely worked for Baker to interfere. This was a solid match, and Brandi Rhodes has really improved in the ring and fits well in the tag division with Allie. I wouldn't be surprised if they win this whole thing.

We see some commercials for AEW Unrivaled (too bad you can't actually buy the damn things anywhere) and AEW Heels. Then Tay Conti and Anna Jay head to the ring to face Ivelisse and Diamante. The entire Dark Order walks Anna Jay to the entrance ramp, then head to the back.

Tay Conti and Anna Jay vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

Ivelisse and Tay Conti begin the match with strikes and Conti comes out on top. Anna Jay and Diamante tag in and Anna Jay gets the better of that exchange. Interesting, considering Ivelisse and Diamante are far more experienced.

But Ivelisse and Diamante manage to gain control soon enough and work Jay overusing teamwork and a little bit of cheating.

Conti gets the hot tag and kicks the crap out of Diamante, but Ivelisse breaks up a pin attempt.

This leads to the finish, with all four women in the ring exchanging chops and strikes. Ivelisse and Diamante hit a simultaneous stunner and bulldog on both women, and then Diamante hits a sliced bread on Conti to get the pin.

I find it interesting that Anna Jay is in sort of an underdog babyface role despite being associated with what is essentially a heel stable in Dark Order. That's one of the things I really enjoy about AEW. This was another solid match and one that played to the strengths of all four women.

Alex Marvez interviews the Nightmare Sisters backstage. Brandi takes credit for the victory for breaking. up the pin, but Allie corrects her that she's the one who won the match. Brandi changes her tune and gets a little more humble. She says they're gonna win the tournament and Brandi will get more figures. Then he talks to Ivelisse and Diamante. Diamante talks up their combined 26 years of experience. They say they have to do this for their people by any means necessary.

This round of the tournament lived up to my expectations. I want to give props to Veda Scott too, who has been really good on commentary. I hope AEW keeps her around and in the rotation. The final of this tournament will be taking place on Dynamite this week, which is airing on Saturday instead of Wednesday due to the NBA playoffs.